Paige Fish to Launch 25-Date Tour Behind Debut Album MIDNIGHT CRISIS

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Country-pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist Paige Fish has officially released her debut album Midnight Crisis via Atlantic Outpost.

'I'm a chronic overthinker and a night owl, so most of my biggest thoughts tend to arrive after midnight,' Paige shares. 'Every song on this album was born from a different crisis, question, or turning point in my life.'

Across the 12-track collection, Paige works through these moments, pairing honest country storytelling with powerful pop hooks. Many of the lyrics come straight from the pages of her handwritten diary. The album gathers the recently released singles 'Looking Forward to Looking Back,' 'Why It's Me,' 'How Little I Need,' 'Quarter Back,' and 'Secondhand Smoke,' alongside seven new songs to complete her Midnight Crisis.

The record marks a new creative chapter for Paige. She co-wrote many of the songs alongside a stacked roster of writers and producers, including JKash, Shane McAnally, Jake Torrey, Joe Becker, Victoria Zaro, Gian Stone, Fede Vindver, Joe Reeves, Elof Loelv, Cleo Tighe, Grace Enger, Naliya, AMMO, and Jamie McLaughlin.

Paige will bring Midnight Crisis on the road starting October 8 at House of Blues Las Vegas. The 25-date run includes stops at Redwest Country Festival in Salt Lake City, New York's Mercury Lounge, Nashville's Exit/In, and Los Angeles' Troubadour before wrapping November 21 in Phoenix.

Midnight Crisis Tracklist

1. Midnight Crisis (Paige Fish, Jake Torrey, Shane McAnally, Joe Becker, Victoria Zaro)

2. How Little I Need (Paige Fish, JKash, Gian Stone, Jake Torrey)

3. Secondhand Smoke (Paige Fish, JKash, Victoria Zaro, Jake Torrey, Fede Vindver)

4. Highway Robber (Paige Fish, Victoria Zaro, Joe Reeves, Gian Stone)

5. Watering The Weeds (Paige Fish, Jake Torrey, JKash, Victoria Zaro, Joe Becker, Elof Loelv)

6. Looking Forward to Looking Back (Paige Fish, Cleo Tighe, JKash, Jake Torrey, Fede Vindver)

7. Quarter Back (Paige Fish, JKash, Jake Torrey, Elof Loelv)

8. Why It's Me (Paige Fish, JKash, Jake Torrey, Grace Enger, Joe Reeves)

9. Kill A Memory (Paige Fish, JKash, Jake Torrey, Victoria Zaro, Elof Loelv)

10. Bed Bugs (Paige Fish, JKash, Jake Torrey, Naliya, Victoria Zaro, Fede Vindver)

11. Why (Paige Fish, JKash, Jake Torrey, AMMO, Jamie McLaughlin, Elof Loelv)

12. Somebody's Baby (Paige Fish)

About Paige Fish

Utah native Paige Fish's music naturally parallels the topography of her home state. Mountainous pop hooks tower from high altitudes, while cinematic country storytelling channels the vastness of lush vistas and desert plains. At the same time, the 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitar player evokes a myriad of emotions, leaning on lyrics often lifted directly from her trusty handwritten diary. Proudly hailing from Springville, UT, she has resided in the same house since birth, living with her parents, twin sister, and younger sister. Even in this tiny town, music was never far out of reach. Mom served as the church choir director, and dad kept guitars around the house. They constantly played live videos of Fleetwood Mac and Chris Stapleton. Paige went from singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at college and minor league sporting events to participating in local theater productions and penning tunes of her own. By the age of 13, she had cut her first recording with the help of a professional producer neighbor. At 16 years old, she delivered her breakthrough '26 and 24' (with Landon Boyce). Its viral success on TikTok carried over to DSPs, generating 12 million Spotify streams and paving the way for her In Another Lifetime EP (2024). She maintained this momentum and dropped the Wishful Thinking EP in 2025. The latter's 'Baby Blondie' caught the ear of mega-producer JKash (Stella Lefty, Charlie Puth, Lady Gaga) who messaged Paige to collaborate. Now, amassing tens of millions of streams and resonating in the hearts of a growing audience, she tells timeless stories with personal flair on her debut album.

Paige Fish on Tour

October 8 – B Side @ HOB Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

October 10 – Brick & Mortar Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

October 12 – Holocene – Portland, OR

October 13 – Baba Yaga (Downstairs) – Seattle, WA

October 15 – Knitting Factory (Parallel) – Boise, ID (LOW TICKETS)

October 16 – Redwest Country Festival – Salt Lake City, UT

October 19 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

October 21 – Encore at Uptown – Kansas City, MO

October 23 – HI-FI Indy – Indianapolis, IN

October 24 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

October 26 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

October 29 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY (LOW TICKETS)

October 30 – Red Room at Cafe 939 – Boston, MA (LOW TICKETS)

November 2 – The Lounge at World Stage – Philadelphia, PA

November 4 – Pearl Street Warehouse – Washington, DC

November 5 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC

November 7 – The Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA (LOW TICKETS)

November 8 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

November 10 – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) – Houston, TX

November 11 – AM/FM – Dallas, TX

November 13 – 29th Street Ballroom – Austin, TX

November 14 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

November 18 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA (LOW TICKETS)

November 20 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

November 21 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

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