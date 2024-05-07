PRONOUN Drops 'i haven't felt like me' Single & Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One woman indie-bedroom-arena-rock artist, PRONOUN, has released a new single called “i haven’t felt like me”. The song is accompanied by a 90’s teen heartthrob-inspired, and arguably camp, music video directed by Jax Anderson.

“I wrote this on a drive back to Brooklyn from the holiday break in winter 2023/2024,” says PRONOUN aka Alyse Vellturo. “It's about messing something up before it even started and feeling in limbo.” In true PRONOUN fashion, the song is filled with shimmering guitar riffs guiding the listener through the story of a fumbled first shot. “So I guess this is over, I’ve officially blown it. The next steps for me are forgetting that moment”, she sings, swallowing her pride.

“i haven’t felt like me” is the first single from an upcoming EP to be released this summer. It follows the single “SLAP ME IN THE FACE”, which was released last year.

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles and will take anyone over the age of 28 down a nostalgic swoon-worthy lane with nods to Ryan Cabrera, Avril Lavigne, and 98°'s most popular music videos.

PRONOUN recently announced a run of tour dates with Bad Bad Hats in support of the new single. Shows kicked off on May 5 in Detroit, MI and will continue through May 17, ending in Chicago, IL. Tickets are on sale now at: www.musicpronoun.com/shows

PRONOUN - Upcoming Tour Dates

Supporting Bad Bad Hats

May 7 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

May 8 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

May 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 14 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

May 15 - Buffalo, NY - The 9th Ward @ Babeville

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

May 17 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

About PRONOUN:

What once seemed like a fever to Vellturo has evolved into a nearly a decade journey and a full fledged career as PRONOUN. Founded in 2015 in the corner of her Bushwick apartment, Vellturo was struck with sudden heartbreak, deeming the creation of PRONOUN and her debut EP the only thing that kept her from destroying herself.

Following the viral success of her debut track “a million other things” (written, recorded, performed, and produced by Vellturo alone) came ‘There's no one new around you’ EP (2016); four tracks of heartbreak, hope, anger, and every emotion in between. PRONOUN went on to perform at SXSW 2017 (NPR naming her one of the 100 acts to see) and got to work on recording her debut album in that year.

Buzz maintained and she landed opening spots for the likes of Turnover, Citizen, Justin Courtney Pierre, and The Wonder Years.

In 2019 she returned with’ i’ll show you stronger’, an album full of blitzed guitars, anthemic synths, and drums so big they could fill an arena. With support and mentions from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Stereogum, and many more; Vellturo had a story yearning to be told. She toured that album with Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties as well as Jimmy Eat World.

A two year hiatus led us to Vellturo’s sophomore EP, ‘OMG A MADE IT’, which explored the complexities of navigating intrusive thoughts of depression and apathetic existence. The lead single “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING) was named one of Billboard’s top songs of 2021.

Comments