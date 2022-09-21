PINKSHIFT Share New Single 'in a breathe'

On October 21 Baltimore's Pinkshift will release their debut album Love Me Forever. Today they share a new taste of the album via the latest single "in a breath." The band is known for crafting music that is equal parts pop-punk and 90's era grunge, and the song - a tender ballad featuring Pinkshift's Ashrita Kumar at the piano and on vocals - shows another side to them, exposing the powerful vulnerability that drives the band's creativity behind their usual breakneck melodies. Written by Kumar in 2018 they say:

'in a breath' is from my heart. It's a song I've held on to for years. it's a dive into my core, my greatest hopes, desires, loneliness, traumas, and fears. It's a song about feeling dissociated from my body and fighting to stay alive despite it. it explores the existence of an impossible reality, contemplates the existence of a god, and contemplates our capacity to love and be loved. It's about guilt, shame, redemption, and acceptance.

The video for "in a breath" was directed by Sunny Singh (aka hate5six). Fresh off documenting the Rage Against the Machine Reunion, Singh's first proper-music video is a change of pace from their popular YouTube channel which has gained acclaim documenting the hardcore-scene live. They say:

Capturing the authenticity of a live performance is what I've always been drawn to. It's the space I'm most interested in exploring and refining. It's also the reason why I've turned down every offer to do a choreographed and scripted music video. With 'in a breath,' I set out to create something that would allow me to render their live performance into something cinematically organic.

Ashrita's talent as a vocalist and pianist radiates outward in this song, so I wanted to produce a visually minimalist piece that kept them at the center and instead drew its dynamics from manipulated camera motion. What emerged is an uncut, orbiting shot around them and the piano, the parallax creating a gravitational force between the viewer and Ashrita's burning sincerity for 287 seconds.

Pinkshift is Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), and Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him). To date they have shared Love Me Forever's already critically acclaimed singles "nothing (in my head)" and 'i'm not crying, you're crying," and "GET OUT." On October 20 the band will head off on a North American tour in support of the new album. They play in Los Angeles on November 5 and Brooklyn on November 17. All shows are listed below and tickets are available now.

Pinkshift have been making their mark both in the U.S. and across the pond since forming in 2018, thanks to a string of critically acclaimed singles, and tours with the likes of PUP and Mannequin Pussy. They eschewed plans for medical school and chemical engineering to pursue music, deliver powerful messages, and show fellow POC artists that they can and should take up space in a predominantly white music scene, and the result is one of the most inventive bands in the punk scene today.

Their forthcoming debut album, Love Me Forever, was recorded by Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw) and over the course of its' 12 blistering songs, Love Me Forever completely unleashes the full force and fury of the band.

Listen to the new single here:

PINKSHIFT TOUR DATES

10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective

11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church