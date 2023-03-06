PILE Announce Fall US Tour

Pile announce a fall US tour hot on the heels of the release of their acclaimed new album All Fiction, out now via Exploding in Sound. Tickets for the tour, available via the band's website, will be on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10 am local time. Pile's EU tour kicks off next week. All dates below. Their ferocious live show is not to be missed!

All Fiction is an ornate, carefully paced study on the subjectivity of perception, the data-shaping despotism of big tech, and the connections between anxiety and death. In its most vital moments, it's also a resolute recommitment to the restorative significance of art and imagination.

Alongside the blistering drums and scorched-earth riffs that first galvanized Pile's dedicated fanbase, the band has incorporated elegiac strings, mystifying vocal corrosions, and haunting synths.

TOUR DATES

3/8 - Lille, FR @ La Bulle Café

3/10 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

3/12 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

3/13 - Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

3/14 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

3/15 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos

3/16 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

3/19 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout club

3/20 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Arci Bellezza

3/21 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

3/22 - Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete

3/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Doka

3/24 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

3/26 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

3/27 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

3/29 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

3/31 - London, UK @ 9294

4/1 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

4/2 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/3 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/4 - Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen

4/5 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

4/6 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

9/7 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/8 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

9/10 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

9/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

9/19 - Missoula, MT@- The Show Room at The ZACC

9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

9/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

9/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/1 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/6 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar

10/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/16 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/17 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

10/21 - New York, NY @ Racket

10/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Photo Credit: Adam Parshall