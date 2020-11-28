PHOTO: Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart Encourage People of New Jersey to 'Wear a Friggin' Mask!'

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have teamed up for an ad encouraging people of New Jersey to "Wear a friggin' mask!"

The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The billboard is located on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A photo of the billboard was posted to Springsteen's official Instagram account.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," the caption reads. "Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best - singing along and dancing together."

Check out the photo below!

