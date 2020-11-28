Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTO: Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart Encourage People of New Jersey to 'Wear a Friggin' Mask!'

The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Nov. 28, 2020  

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have teamed up for an ad encouraging people of New Jersey to "Wear a friggin' mask!"

The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The billboard is located on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A photo of the billboard was posted to Springsteen's official Instagram account.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," the caption reads. "Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best - singing along and dancing together."

Check out the photo below!


