PEYTON GILLILAND Releases New Video For 'Drag Me Under'

Rising teen powerhouse Peyton Gilliland released her chilling new video for her song "Drag Me Under," following the exclusive premiere with Digital Journal .The stunning video was directed by Logen Christopher and shot in Nashville. Earlier this year, Gilliland released "powerful breakup anthem" (TigerBeat) "Cry" and "Ones That Leave" which premiered with CelebSecrets. All of the young songstresses music was mastered by GRAMMY-award winning engineer, mixer and producer Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blink-182, Dixie Chicks, The Lumineers).



Watch "Drag Me Under" below.



The Alabama native has an innate talent and maturity beyond her years - two qualities that caught the attention of former Cage The Elephant founding member, Lincoln Parish, who has taken Gilliland on as his child prodigy, mentoring her and producing her music.



"Peyton's got an incredible natural talent and is already well beyond her years in maturity when it comes to her music" says Lincoln. "Having been in the industry from a young age, I feel like I can relate to what's going through Peyton's mind on the other side of the glass and push her to her limit, hopefully getting the best out of her. I'm excited to see what doors this music opens up for Peyton."



"Drag Me Under" is about overcoming a no-good relationship and, in the end, recognizing your worth. It's honest and powerful messaging pairs with mellow instrumentals and transitions into strong vocals not typically showcased from such a young artist. With lyrics more vulnerable than what most produce at 16-years-old, Gilliland is set to take the alternative pop genre by storm.

Listen to "Drag Me Under" here:

Photo Credit: Logen Christopher





Related Articles View More Music Stories