Ozuna Collaborates With Ñengo Flow and Jory Boy on VULNERABLE
The track pairs Ozuna's melodic vocals with Ñengo Flow's commanding delivery and Jory Boy's distinctive style.
Ozuna presents 'Vulnerable,' his new collaboration with Ñengo Flow and Jory Boy, channeling the sound of classic reggaeton into a track driven by desire, flirtation and dance-floor energy. Bringing their distinct styles together, the three artists deliver a song rooted in the genre's signature blend of melody and attitude.
Produced by ElCreadorHenry, Legazzy, Yazid and Dynell, 'Vulnerable' pairs Ozuna's melodic vocals with Ñengo Flow's commanding delivery and Jory Boy's distinctive vocal style. Their interplay gives the track its seductive, mischievous character, keeping the chemistry between the three voices at the center of the song.
The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Ricardo Rivera (Fue Ricky) and filmed in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
With 'Vulnerable,' Ozuna, Ñengo Flow and Jory Boy celebrate the enduring appeal of classic reggaeton, combining sensuality, playful energy and a visual connection to Puerto Rican life.
About
Ozuna is one of the most influential Latin artists and global icons in urban music today. With a career that has taken him to major stages around the world, the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has become a defining force whose music has connected with multiple generations of fans across international markets.
His Signature Sound blends reggaeton, trap, romantic melodies and strong Afro-Caribbean and afrobeats influences, showcased across projects including Odisea, Aura, Nibiru, ENOC, Los Dioses with Anuel AA, Ozutochi, the Afro EP, Cosmo, Ozuna Vivo (Live) and Stendhal alongside Colombian singer-songwriter Beéle.
Recognized for his collaborations with international superstars, chart success, streaming milestones and an extensive catalog of global hits including 14 music videos surpassing one billion views on YouTube.
Ozuna continues to stand as one of the most-streamed Latin voices worldwide and a key figure in the ongoing evolution of contemporary urban music.
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