Wow Popy to Release MUNDIAL Album With Farruko, Tito El Bambino
The album features the lead single Durazelle with Farruko, Tito El Bambino and Ñengo Flow.
Wow Popy has released 'Mundial,' his new studio album under Rami Records, distributed by Universal Music, with the support of Plus Media and EMM, whose teams have helped bring the project through development and release.
At the heart of the release is 'Durazelle,' which brings Wow Popy together with Farruko, Tito El Bambino and Ñengo Flow, three key figures in Puerto Rico's urban movement who represent different generations, styles and defining moments in the genre's evolution.
Throughout the project, Wow Popy expands that dialogue through an extensive lineup of collaborators. The album features appearances by artists including Lenny Tavárez, Fronti, Lennox, Rafa Pabón, Gente de Zona, Maffio and Ken-Y, alongside other names representing different styles and generations of the urban music scene.
'Mundial' arrives at a particularly dynamic moment for reparto, a sound that continues to expand its presence beyond Cuba and carve out new spaces within the broader Latin music industry. With 'Mundial,' Wow Popy delivers much more than a new collection of songs. The artist creates a meeting point between Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the broader Latin urban movement, taking the sound he represents into new territories through collaborations and reaching new audiences along the way.
'Mundial' is available today, October 21, on all digital platforms.
Tracklist
1. Hasta Atrás — ft. Lenny Tavárez
2. Bloquéame — ft. Fronti
3. Durazelle — ft. Tito El Bambino, Ñengo Flow & Farruko
4. A Veces Pienso — ft. El Taiger & Hanzel La H
5. Cirujano — ft. Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 & Michael Flores
6. Dale Tú Sí — ft. Rafa Pabón
7. El Loco — ft. Lennox & Franco 'El Gorilla'
8. Poropa — ft. Lomiiel & Un Titico
9. Una Noche — ft. Blackinny, Jouseph & Celestia
10. El Yerno — ft. J-King & Maximan
11. Mala María — ft. Gente de Zona & Maffio
12. Tarará — ft. Erick Brian & Jandino
13. Voy a Vivir — ft. Juanka El Problematik, Brytiago
14. Debilidad — ft. Randy Nota Loca
15. La Vida — ft. Ken-Y
16. Yo vengo de cero - Corridos del Rey
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