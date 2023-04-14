Ozark Mountain Daredevils Kick Off 51st Year With New Version Of Iconic Hit, 'Jackie Blue'

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils mark their 51st year by bringing their past, present and future together into "Jackie Blue 2," a newly-recorded version of their iconic song. Available today on all major streaming platforms, "Jackie Blue 2" updates the 1975 hit with the vocals of Molly Healey, who has been performing the fiddle, cello and backing vocals with the Daredevils since 2012. Listen to "Jackie Blue 2" HERE (via Saguaro Road Records).

Originally released in 1975, "Jackie Blue" rose to #3 on Billboard magazine's Hot 100 chart and reached #1 on the Cash Box and Record World magazine charts. A departure from the roots-infused sound of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, the song has remained popular around the world ever since with its breezy melodies that belie a sad tale.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils formed in Springfield, MO in 1971 and have delivered genre-defying music to fans around the world ever since. A wholly original mix of country-rock and electric bluegrass, the band is also known for their poetic and whimsical lyrics and show-stopping harmonies. In 2022, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils celebrated their 50th anniversary with a yearlong tour, a documentary for Ozarks Public Television, their Grand Ole Opry debut and a set of performances with the 50-piece Springfield Symphony Orchestra. See the Daredevils perform "Jackie Blue 2" onstage during their tour this year in the following cities:

April 22 Jordan Valley Park Springfield, MO

*Springfield Earth Day Festival

April 29 Black River Coliseum Poplar Bluff, MO

May 6 Grayson Farms Amphitheater Bald Knob, AR

June 3 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Bentonville, AR

July 1 Opry House Nashville, TN

July 7 The Crystal Theatre Crystal Falls, MI

July 8 Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI

August 24-27 Egyptian Theatre Park City, UT

