Outside Lands Announces 2022 House By Heineken Lineup

Outside Lands is pleased to announce the return of The House by Heineken® which will again bring its unique festival experience to Golden Gate Park August 5-7. The global brand is taking its long-standing festival partnership to the next level by once again bringing the House by Heineken® outdoors for an unforgettable backyard-themed experience.

The curated outdoor experience will feature a wide-ranging lineup of incredible music, with headlining artists The Far Side (formerly of The Pharcyde), Franc Moody (DJ Set) and Noizu. Supporting performances include: Black V Neck, Craze, DJ Equal, Flamingosis, HoneyLuv, Siobhan Bell, Sleight of Hands, DJ Umami, Duserock, Don Gordo, Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Motion Potion and MVSE. For the full schedule, visit the Outside Lands The House by Heineken lineup page.

3-Day, Single Day and Golden Gate Club Passes are still available here.

As always, Outside Lands will also be featuring the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands, GastroMagic and Cocktail Magic. The food and beverage lineup will be announced soon. Other cultural programming includes Outsider Art and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

The ultimate in live music luxury, Golden Gate Club returns for 2022 with a space designed by the esteemed Ken Fulk. Patrons will be wined and dined by a star-studded lineup of local culinary and cocktail legends, including food from Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin of the beloved Boulevard Restaurant, Ravi Kapur of Good Good Culture Club and Liholiho Yacht Club and Chef Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux. GGC members can stroll down to front stage viewing, have access to special backstage VIP bars and your own golf cart to get from stage to stage. Additionally, Golden Gate Club members will receive an exclusive invitation to an unforgettable pre-party at Saint Joseph's Arts Society featuring an Outside Lands performer, plus access to presale tickets to Outside Lands Night Shows.

Additional information regarding ticketing and general festival questions can be found under FAQs on the festival website.