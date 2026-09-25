Oskar Haag Releases North American Debut Album LOST CAUSE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Austrian musician, dancer and actor Oskar Haag has released his North American debut album, Lost Cause, via Lullaby Records. With it Oskar shared a video for the record's latest single, 'Der Kuss,' and celebrates tonight with a sold-out concert in his hometown of Vienna, before beginning a 25-date tour across Europe.

In just four-years as a professional musician, Oskar has already achieved an astonishing amount. In his native Austria, he has been showered with both music and acting awards and nominations. His debut album Teenage Lullabies, including its hit single 'Stargazing,' was met with enthusiastic reactions from both audiences and the media alike.

'Der Kuss' is a piano ballad whose composition, structure and intensity are described as deeply moving, while remaining a pop song at its heart.

When Oskar was 18, he visited the Belvedere Museum in Vienna with a group of friends. He entered the exhibition without any particular expectations, and certainly without any great enthusiasm for the works of Gustav Klimt. As he himself recalls, he simply considered Klimt overrated. At the time, Oskar was attending an arts-focused high school in Klagenfurt, Austria and thought he already knew the subject well enough.

Then he came face to face with the world-famous painting 'The Kiss.'

The painting moved and inspired him so profoundly that he simply had to act. Oskar retreated to a relatively quiet corner of the room and hummed the chorus of what would become the song now presented to the world into his phone. He then said goodbye to his friends, rushed home and finished writing the song at his piano within a matter of minutes. But the story doesn't end there.

Oskar was recently given the extraordinary opportunity to shoot the video for 'Der Kuss' inside the museum after dark – in its lavishly decorated rooms and, most remarkably, directly in front of the century-defining painting itself. What began as a spontaneous moment of inspiration thus evolved into an extraordinary encounter between music and art, now captured on film.

Lost Cause is described as an ambitious and deeply personal statement from an artist coming into his own. The album's 14 songs transform vulnerability into hope, delivering a cathartic listening experience from its opening moments through its finale.

From the first notes of lead track 'Leaving Town Tonight,' Oskar expands on everything that made his debut so captivating. His songwriting retains its trademark intimacy and emotional honesty, while embracing a broader, richer sonic palette shaped by newfound confidence and experience. The result is a collection that feels both fragile and resilient, youthful yet remarkably assured.

Alongside his music career, Haag continues to establish himself as an actor. In 2024 Oskar landed a starring role in the hit film 'Mit einem Tiger schlafen,' alongside Austrian superstar Birgit Minichmayr as the young and late world-famous painter Arnulf Rainer. In the past four years, Haag has also appeared in multiple Shakespeare productions at the Burgtheater in Vienna. His second feature film, Mila/Marija, premieres tonight at the Zurich Film Festival.

Lost Cause Track List

01. Leaving Town Tonight

02. Lost Cause

03. Face

04. Wind

05. Sailor and the Sea

06. I Wish Change Was Real

07. Still Dressed In Gold

08. The Day

09. Interlude

10. Parents

11. Say What You Want

12. Lover and His Lass

13. Surf Song

14. Der Kuss

15. Drop Out

Photo Credit: Michelle Rassnitzer



Photo Credit: Michelle Rassnitzer

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 27 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me