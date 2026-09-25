Oskar Haag Releases North American Debut Album LOST CAUSE
The 21-year-old Austrian songwriter and actor celebrates with a sold-out Vienna concert before a 25-date European tour.
Austrian musician, dancer and actor Oskar Haag has released his North American debut album, Lost Cause, via Lullaby Records. With it Oskar shared a video for the record's latest single, 'Der Kuss,' and celebrates tonight with a sold-out concert in his hometown of Vienna, before beginning a 25-date tour across Europe.
In just four-years as a professional musician, Oskar has already achieved an astonishing amount. In his native Austria, he has been showered with both music and acting awards and nominations. His debut album Teenage Lullabies, including its hit single 'Stargazing,' was met with enthusiastic reactions from both audiences and the media alike.
'Der Kuss' is a piano ballad whose composition, structure and intensity are described as deeply moving, while remaining a pop song at its heart.
When Oskar was 18, he visited the Belvedere Museum in Vienna with a group of friends. He entered the exhibition without any particular expectations, and certainly without any great enthusiasm for the works of Gustav Klimt. As he himself recalls, he simply considered Klimt overrated. At the time, Oskar was attending an arts-focused high school in Klagenfurt, Austria and thought he already knew the subject well enough.
Then he came face to face with the world-famous painting 'The Kiss.'
The painting moved and inspired him so profoundly that he simply had to act. Oskar retreated to a relatively quiet corner of the room and hummed the chorus of what would become the song now presented to the world into his phone. He then said goodbye to his friends, rushed home and finished writing the song at his piano within a matter of minutes. But the story doesn't end there.
Oskar was recently given the extraordinary opportunity to shoot the video for 'Der Kuss' inside the museum after dark – in its lavishly decorated rooms and, most remarkably, directly in front of the century-defining painting itself. What began as a spontaneous moment of inspiration thus evolved into an extraordinary encounter between music and art, now captured on film.
Lost Cause is described as an ambitious and deeply personal statement from an artist coming into his own. The album's 14 songs transform vulnerability into hope, delivering a cathartic listening experience from its opening moments through its finale.
From the first notes of lead track 'Leaving Town Tonight,' Oskar expands on everything that made his debut so captivating. His songwriting retains its trademark intimacy and emotional honesty, while embracing a broader, richer sonic palette shaped by newfound confidence and experience. The result is a collection that feels both fragile and resilient, youthful yet remarkably assured.
Alongside his music career, Haag continues to establish himself as an actor. In 2024 Oskar landed a starring role in the hit film 'Mit einem Tiger schlafen,' alongside Austrian superstar Birgit Minichmayr as the young and late world-famous painter Arnulf Rainer. In the past four years, Haag has also appeared in multiple Shakespeare productions at the Burgtheater in Vienna. His second feature film, Mila/Marija, premieres tonight at the Zurich Film Festival.
Lost Cause Track List
01. Leaving Town Tonight
02. Lost Cause
03. Face
04. Wind
06. I Wish Change Was Real
07. Still Dressed In Gold
08. The Day
09. Interlude
10. Parents
11. Say What You Want
13. Surf Song
14. Der Kuss
15. Drop Out
Photo Credit: Michelle Rassnitzer
Photo Credit: Michelle Rassnitzer
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