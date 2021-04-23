Orson Wilds Unveil Cover of 'I Felt Your Shape'

A few weeks after sharing their interpretation of Phoebe Bridgers' "Kyoto," Orson Wilds is back with another cover. The Canadian collective have unveiled their take on The Microphones' "I Felt Your Shape" exclusively via Under The Radar, who say the track "leans into an animated live band feel, full of affecting emotion and a dynamic indie rock rush." Watch the video below.

"The original recording is one of the perfect encapsulations of what makes The Microphones / Mount Eerie / Phil Elverum so affecting," explains guitarist / vocalist Eric Reid. "It's laid bare, and it feels like a sketch of an idea of something that could never be properly articulated through human language. If there was any reason to cover it, it would be in hopes of someone hearing it and then going and discovering The Microphones for the first time."

Keyboardist / vocalist Brianna Bordihn adds: "We recorded everything in one take for this in hopes of capturing our own imperfections, including the video where I sat in the back seat of our since-totaled Hyundai Elantra, delirious from lack of sleep trying to sing to the song slowed down by 200% while Eric drove from the Danforth Bridge to the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto. Vince Ratti mixed it in a few hours on some of his old analogue gear. Will Yip mastered it. We hope it sounds like a busy mind driving down the highway trying to make sense of things."

Orson Wilds' debut studio singles, "Mothers Daughters" and "Stand Up," were both recorded and produced by Will Yip (Panic! At The Disco, Turnstile, Title Fight), and will be included on the band's forthcoming debut album expected to arrive later this year. Released in December, "Stand Up" is already closing in on one million streams globally. The track was commended by Uproxx, Northern Transmissions, and The Alternative upon its release, with Uproxx declaring it "one of the most anthemic indie rock jams since Arcade Fire dropped 'Wake Up.'" Both tracks are available now on all streaming platforms. Watch the official video for "Stand Up" here and "Mothers Daughters" here.

Orson Wilds, fronted by Eric Reid and Brianna Bordihn, have only played a handful of shows in the Southern Ontario area, focusing mainly on the honing of their craft and sound. This hard work paid off when Yip, an enthusiastic producer with bustling industry savvy, was so taken by the compositional strength of Orson Wilds' songs that he took the band under his wing, helped them produce two new singles, and signed them to his imprint. Though Reid and Bordihn represent the core of Orson Wilds, an ever-evolving collective of friends and family round out the live iteration of the band with stomping uplifting electric guitars, horns and woodwind sections, and thrashing, urgent percussion.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong