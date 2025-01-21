Orla Gartland Reveals Headline North American 'Hero' Tour Dates for Spring 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-hyphenate independent singer, songwriter, and producer Orla Gartland has announced she will return to North America this spring for her second headline tour in support of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Everybody Needs a Hero, out everywhere now via New Friends/The Orchard. The announcement comes fresh off the heels of the Dublin-born, London-based artist’s completely sold out US run last fall, which cemented Gartland as a bonafide performer.

The 18-date Hero Tour kicks off on April 20th in Toronto and finds Gartland bringing her high-energy live shows across the US and Canada, including legendary venues such as New York City’s Webster Hall (April 23rd) and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (May 10th). A full list of spring dates can be found below. Artist presale begins Wednesday, January 22 at 10am local time with general on-sale to follow on Friday, January 24 at 10am local online HERE.

“My first headline tour of US & Canada in November last year was incredible, a proper career highlight,” shares Gartland. “It had been a long time coming so the energy in those rooms was electric, the crowds were just perfect. A lot of people missed out on tickets for the last run so it feels right to bring the band back again this year to play some more songs and hit up some new cities!”

Orla Gartland 2025 North American Tour Dates

April 20 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

April 22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

April 23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

April 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

April 26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 club

April 27 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

April 29 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

May 3 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

May 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues - Cambridge Room

May 6 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

May 9 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

May 12 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo's

May 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 16 – Portland – Wonder Ballroom

Hailed by the likes of The New York Times, Billboard, and NPR, Orla’s sophomore LP Everybody Needs a Hero tracks the journey of self-discovery and establishing independence within the confines of a long-term relationship. Often a struggle, and one that may remain internalized, Gartland voices all these intimate intricacies and more detailing the inescapable collective and individual compromises. By embracing the positives and bluntly sharing the struggles we all endure, her vulnerability and self-awareness resonated deeply with listeners. The LP featured notable singles such as “Little Chaos,” “The Hit,” “Backseat Driver”, and “Late to the Party (feat. Declan McKenna)” proving to listeners that Everybody Needs A Hero is truly the loudest she has been, sonically and lyrically, as she embraced her newfound independence. These songs, along with the rest of the album, mix brutal honesty with tongue-in-cheek humor that sometimes acts as a defense mechanism for when things start to get a little too real.

Written over the course of a year – Everybody Needs a Hero – sees Gartland reunite with frequent collaborator Tom Stafford who crafted Woman On The Internet with her during the pandemic as well as Peter Miles, who took the reins on last year’s FIZZ debut The Secret To Life. Using a variety of both analogue and digital recording techniques with ideas born in Orla’s London studio and realized down at Miles’ creative sanctuary Middle Farm Studios in Devon, Everybody Needs a Hero is direct and feels bigger than the sum of its parts.

ABOUT ORLA GARTLAND

Bold, brash and increasingly self-assured, Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland ushers in a new chapter with Everybody Needs a Hero; a testament to her artistic growth, burgeoning confidence and fastidious sense of independence that has received early praise from The New York Times, Billboard, NPR and more. From career streams nudging towards a quarter of a billion, sold-out tours and festival appearances at Glastonbury and Latitude; to her Top 10 critically acclaimed self-released debut album Woman On The Internet; taking in a huge viral hit “Why Am I Like This,” (700 million views and nearly 400,000 TikTok creations, and counting); and through to last year joining musical forces with longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown to release The Secret To Life as new supergroup band FIZZ.

Amassing a dedicated fan-base and creative community including her notable “Secret Demo Club,” Orla has forged an even deeper relationship with her fans as she unveils her work-in-progress tracks, some of which have gone on to feature on the upcoming second record. Her brutal honesty and pragmatic realism have always been present in her songwriting but become even more prominent when paired with the louder, more angular alternative sound Orla has embraced this time around.

Orla's debut album Woman On The Internet charted in the top 10 of the UK Official Charts, at #3 in the Irish Album Charts and was nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021. The culmination of many years honing her songwriting and production skills, the record was praised by the likes of The Observer (“This beautifully crafted debut spans pop-punk to indie rock, with knife-sharp lyrics all the way”), NME (“a hard-won celebration of perseverance and artistic freedom”) and many more.

Photo credit: NICOLE NGAI

