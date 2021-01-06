Organist Gail Archer to Perform Slavic Concerts in NYC

Internationally acclaimed organist and recording artist Gail Archer today announced a trifecta of Manhattan concerts scheduled for early 2021. Known for enthralling listeners with her musicality, sensitivity, and visceral quality, Archer introduces audiences to rarely performed works by 19th-21st century Slavic composers. Co-sponsored by Columbia University's Harriman Institute, this unique program showcases the little-known organ literature of Eastern Europe. (Scroll below for concert details.)

Archer has had a long-time interest in the vibrant organ culture of Eastern Europe. Since 2011, Archer has performed each year in Eastern Europe resulting in her election as a faculty member at Columbia University's Harriman Institute. She is scheduled to release the final album (Polish works) in her trilogy of recordings of contemporary organ literature from Eastern Europe later this year. The first was A Russian Journey (2017, Meyer Media), that included music from the 19th-21st centuries by Russian composers Glasunow, Cui, Ljapunow, Slonimski, Shaversashvili and Mussorgsky. "The superb musicianship, masterly technique and programming savvy informing the American organist Gail Archer's previous Meyer Media releases prevail throughout 'A Russian Journey'." (Gramophone)

The second was Chernivtsi: Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music (2020, Meyer Media) which was hailed by Textura for "exemplifying all of the musicality for which she's become known. In presenting Eastern European organ works, Archer, a choral conductor and educator as well as organist, performs a valuable service to both composers and listeners. Yet while that is the case, the fifty-four-minute album is more than an educational exercise: it satisfies on purely musical grounds with the visceral impact of its compositions and treatments."

Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series including Max Reger, The Muse's Voice, An American Idyll, Liszt, Bach, Mendelssohn, and Messiaen. Ms. Archer was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen. Time Out New York recognized the Messiaen cycle as "Best of 2008" in classical music and opera. Her recordings include Chernivtsi: Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music, A Russian Journey, The Muse's Voice, Franz Lizst: A Hungarian Rhapsody, Bach: The Transcendent Genius, An American Idyll, A Mystic in the Making (Meyer Media), and The Orpheus of Amsterdam: Sweelinck and his Pupils (CALA Records). Ms. Archer's 2019 European tour took her to the British Isles, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Russian and Malta. Highlights include the St. Giles Cathedral Edinburgh, Scotland, the Basilica of Loyola, San Sebastian, Spain, St. Mary's Church, Cracow, Poland, Holy Cross Church, Lublin, Poland, the Philharmonic of Lviv, Ukraine, and the Lutheran Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul, Moscow, Russia. She is the founder of Musforum, www.musforum.org, an international network for women organists to promote and affirm their work. Ms. Archer is a college organist at Vassar College, a faculty member of Harriman Institute of Columbia University, and director of the music program at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she conducts the Barnard-Columbia Chorus and Chamber Singers. www.gailarcher.com