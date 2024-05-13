One Ok Rock to Embark on Massive '2024 Premonition World Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved at home in Japan and worldwide, Fueled By Ramen band ONE OK ROCK have announced details of a massive world tour which will see the band visiting stadiums and arenas in Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Dusseldorf, Paris, London, Toronto, and Los Angeles this Fall.

Kicking off with a two night stand at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium on September 14th & 15th, ONE OK ROCK’s “2024 Premonition World Tour” will see the band playing the largest international venues of their career and bringing their colossal full-production stadium show to Europe and North America for the first time ever.

The tour will make stops at Kaohsiung’s Kaohsiung National Stadium, Dusseldorf’s Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Paris’ Zénith de Paris - La Villette, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum [tour itinerary below]. Presale tickets and VIP Packages for tour dates in North America and Europe will begin Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00AM local time with tickets for general onsale starting Friday, May 17th at 10:00AM local time. Japan and Kaohsiung's full sales schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information and to sign up for early access to presale tickets, visit www.oneokrock.com/en/tour/.

Last year ONE OK ROCK shared “Make It Out Alive,” the first taste of new music since the release of their acclaimed 2022 album Luxury Disease. Niantic Inc. and CAPCOM,CO., LTD collaborated with ONE OK ROCK on an official music video for “Make It Out Alive” utilizing footage from the real-world hunting action RPG Monster Hunter Now – watch the music video HERE.

Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance), ONE OK ROCK’s most-recent studio album Luxury Disease debuted at #1 in Japan marking the band’s fourth straight chart topping album in their home country following the blockbusters 35xxv, AMBITIONS, and EYE OF THE STORM. Luxury Disease is highlighted by the singles “Save Yourself,” “Let Me Let You Go,” and “Vandalize,” the latter of which featured as the ending theme for SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers.

Tour Dates

09/14 - Tokyo - Ajinomoto Stadium

09/15 - Tokyo - Ajinomoto Stadium

09/21 - Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/05 - Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/07 - Paris - Zénith de Paris - La Villette

10/11 - London - OVO Arena Wembley

10/18 - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/23 - Los Angeles - The Kia Forum

ABOUT ONE OK ROCK

Founded in Tokyo during 2005, the quartet—Taka [vocals], Toru [guitar], Tomoya [drums], and Ryota [bass]—have unassumingly emerged as a global phenomenon and one of Japan’s hottest exports with dozens of international gold and platinum certifications and billions of streams. Beyond six consecutive Top 5 entries and three #1 debuts on the Japanese Top Albums Chart, the group’s global imprint has grown with a foothold stateside. They stand out as the rare force of nature who can tour alongside either The Smashing Pumpkins or Ed Sheeran—with whom they co-wrote “Renegades” for the film Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.

