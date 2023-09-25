One House Announces Forthcoming 'Eyes Up' EP

Their new EP, Eyes Up, is to be released on October 6th.

Sep. 25, 2023

ONE House Music, a collective of diverse musicians, vocalists, songwriters, and producers will release their new EP, Eyes Up, to be released on October 6th through REThink/Capitol CMG. The collective was founded by Pastor Touré Roberts at ONE | A Potter’s House Church (Los Angeles) led by he and his wife, Sarah Jakes Roberts, both senior pastors of the church.

ONE House Music is the musical extension of the ONE Church’s global movement to create transformational experiences for people outside of the church. The name ONE House Music came through the uniting of two powerful ministries - ONE Church founded by Pastor Touré Roberts and the famed Potter’s House founded by Senior Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts’ father, Bishop T.D. Jakes. After the couple’s marriage, ONE became a Potter’s House Church in Los Angeles.

“ONE House is best described as one house with many rooms,” explains Pastor Touré, founder of ONE House Music and ONE Church in Los Angeles, CA. “ONE House is a multi-cultural, multi-racial collective of artists, songwriters, and producers who are intentional about creating music to reach people beyond the walls of the church.

If you explore the House, you’ll hear us listening to everything from R&B, hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, pop, praise & worship, and gospel, so the music that comes out of ONE House like the people who are part of the ONE movement are richly diverse. Our main goal as a collective is to bring our faith and music to people beyond the four walls of the church. Wherever we can bring transformation, that’s where we’re going.”

The Eyes Up EP is ONE House Music's follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Live Again, which was released in March 2022.

ONE House single, “‘Last Time,” ft Isaiah Roberts, produced by Brunes Charles, Adale Jackson, and Touré Roberts is a bold declaration of freedom born out of a moment of repentance,” shares Isaiah.

“It’s a song about taking responsibility for the things I’ve done in the past and making a conscious decision not to do them again. ‘Last Time’ was inspired by an honest conversation I had with myself about letting go of the vices that had kept me from being truly fulfilled. The song is the ultimate accountability partner for people who are trying to make better life decisions. It’s also a reminder not to slip up again.”

In a ONE-produced conversation, Be Free with Touré & Isaiah Roberts the father and son talk about the industry, unspoken expectations, and how to reach the unchurched without being preachy. Isaiah shares more about being authentically who God called him to be and not what others expect. He also shares that strengthening his faith helped free him from returning to certain vices. In the conversation, he also shared that as his faith increased, his music also changed.

A second song available for streaming is “I’d Be Lying,” performed by ONE House featuring Sondae & Mitch Wong and produced by Brunes Charles, Sondae Skipp, MFLO, and Touré Roberts. ONE House songwriter and Creative Director, Kyle McHargh explains, “I’d Be Lying was written from the perspective of someone who realized that after trying to do things on their own they were lying to themselves and needed God.”



