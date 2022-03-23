Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X & More Win iHeartRadio Music Awards; Full List of Winners

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa and more took home iHeartRadio Music Awards last night.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show featured award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, and surprise stage moments.

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.

Check out the full list of winners below!

iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners

Song of the Year:

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating" - Dua Lipa **WINNER**

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"positions" - Ariana Grande

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X **WINNER**

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic **WINNER**

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber **WINNER**

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR

"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons

"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear **WINNER**

"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly **WINNER**

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin **WINNER**

WILLOW

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters **WINNER**

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH **WINNER**

Zero 9:36

Country Song of the Year:

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood **WINNER**

"Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs **WINNER**

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Lainey Wilson **WINNER**

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta **WINNER**

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake **WINNER**

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu **WINNER**

Best New R&B Artist:

Chlöe

Giveon **WINNER**

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

Best New Latin Artist:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme **WINNER**

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello **WINNER**

"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

"Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS **WINNER**

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch

"Butter" - BTS **WINNER**

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax **WINNER**

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy