Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X & More Win iHeartRadio Music Awards; Full List of Winners
The awards aired last night on FOX.
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa and more took home iHeartRadio Music Awards last night.
Hosted by LL Cool J, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show featured award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, and surprise stage moments.
Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.
Check out the full list of winners below!
iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners
Song of the Year:
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Levitating" - Dua Lipa **WINNER**
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"positions" - Ariana Grande
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X **WINNER**
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic **WINNER**
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber **WINNER**
Best New Pop Artist:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Alternative Song of the Year:
"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR
"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons
"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear **WINNER**
"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly **WINNER**
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin **WINNER**
WILLOW
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters **WINNER**
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH **WINNER**
Zero 9:36
Country Song of the Year:
"Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown
"Forever After All" - Luke Combs
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood **WINNER**
"Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs **WINNER**
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Lainey Wilson **WINNER**
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta **WINNER**
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake **WINNER**
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu **WINNER**
Best New R&B Artist:
Chlöe
Giveon **WINNER**
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
Best New Latin Artist:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme **WINNER**
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello **WINNER**
"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
"Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS **WINNER**
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch
"Butter" - BTS **WINNER**
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax **WINNER**
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy