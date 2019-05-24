Olivia Lane Releases New Single, Appearance On SONGLAND

Talented country singer/songwriter Olivia Lane has just revealed her latest single - a feel-good song about young love titled "So Good It Hurts," available today on all digital service providers at the link provided HERE. The playful track sees Olivia bragging about her man while throwing a little fun-loving objectivity his way, boasting about his pearl snaps, his GQ looks, and how he draws attention wherever he goes. "So Good It Hurts," along with "Hey 3AM" and "You Got Me" will be included on Olivia's upcoming EP The One, due out August 9th.

"This song is about being in a fantastic relationship for the last few years," Olivia says. "Nobody cheated or didn't text back, it's simply about glorifying a great man and some good love. I want to be a person and artist who always celebrates love, especially self-love. My upcoming EP explores my self-love journey and the man that I fell in love with along the way."

Olivia will be featured in an upcoming episode of NBC's long-awaited songwriting competition series Songland. Songland, which solely focuses on finding the next songwriting hit-maker, features a celebrity judge panel that includes Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally, and Ester Dean - some of the best songwriters in the business today. Olivia will be premiering new music through the show on an episode later this year. Season 1 of Songland premiers May 28th on NBC.

Songstress Olivia Lane is a Houston-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. She started entertaining during her formative years, and immersed herself in records by Shania Twain, Frank Sinatra, and Carole King for inspiration very early on. Garnering a loyal fan base after the release of her self-titled EP in 2016, Olivia has gotten widespread praise from major publications like Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, Billboard, Music Connection, and more in addition to a cumulative stream tally in excess of 18 million. With her 2019 EP The One set to be released in the coming months and a forthcoming appearance on NBC's long-awaited songwriting competition series Songland, Olivia is poised to take the next step in her burgeoning career.





