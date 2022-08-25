Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'

Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'

His upcoming Act Two project will be out September 16th.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Musical disruptor Oliver Malcolm has released his new single "Martian Man," a track that introduces his upcoming Act Two project, out September 16th. Watch the song's otherworldly music video below.

Oliver's limitless imagination and natural curiosity allows him to see the spaces beyond, and "Martian Man" is a bold declaration of his desire to explore and experiment in new territory, plant a flag there, and push the limits as far as they can go, and then some - even if it makes him feel like a Martian.

PRESS HERE to pre-save Act Two.

A one-of-a-kind talent, Oliver harnesses his versatile creativity and profound thoughts about the human condition into addictive yet eclectic songs that make you feel and think...and definitely make you move. The Act Two project further peels back the layers of Oliver's artistry, following the recently released Act One project which featured "Baby Don't Go, " a burst of soul-pop that feels as if Motown hurtled into the present day to helm a collab between Steve Lacy and Gnarls Barkley.

Oliver's free-spirited genre-bending sound, poetic lyricism, distinctive voice and fashion-forward look have already earned him a wave of early tastemaker praise including i-D, FADER, NME, V Man, Interview Magazine, Spin, Complex, Pigeons and Planes, Office, Notion, Euphoria, and Clash, plus more than 30+ million streams.

At 13, Oliver taught himself to make beats. Born in Sweden and raised in London, his family moved to LA when he was 16. Thrilled to be living in the home of Dre and Snoop, he quickly immersed himself in local beat battles and became a go-to producer for the likes of CeeLo Green, Tinashe, MF DOOM, Joey Bada$$, Glass Animals, G-Eazy, AlunaGeorge, and Jay Rock.

With his breakthrough track "Switched Up" he made the leap from producer to artist, honing his voice and songwriting and melding live instrumentation and his vast array of inspirations and influences with his creative production.

For Oliver Malcolm, music is an escape. It's a place where there are no rules, no timetables, no set working methods to adhere to.

"Other people's way of rebelling in their teenage years is to smoke or drink, but music was my way of rebelling. When I put those headphones on and start creating sounds, I'm looking at my imagination unfolding in front of me. Making music I'm never out of place because I'm making my own world," says Oliver.

Oliver is currently wrapping up a tour with ROLE MODEL in the UK, and will then head to the U.S. in early September. Stay tuned for more announcements!

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit Amelie Ripley




