Oliver Hazard Releases New EP 'Northern Lights'

Waterville, Ohio indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard releases their new EP Northern Lights today via Nettwerk Music Group. Stream the EP, which is about longing for better days and appreciating the tough ones, below.

"Northern Lights was written during the winter months in Ohio, a time that often feels dark, cold, and isolated. Nevertheless, there is a beauty to an Ohio winter and the pause it gives you to reevaluate your life. Northern Lights is about coming to terms with your past and embracing the present. It is a rejection of regret," states Oliver Hazard about the EP.

Just last week, Oliver Hazard announced they will be joining The 502s for the Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour. Catch the band out tour starting January 23rd in Atlanta, GA and wrapping on March 1st in Charleston, SC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here:

Oliver Hazard Tour Dates

w/The 502s

January 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

January 24 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

January 26 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

January 27 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

January 28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

January 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

February 2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

February 3 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

February 4 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

February 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

February 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

February 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 13 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

February 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February 15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

February 16 - Eau Claire, WI - UW Eau Claire

February 20 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

February 22 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

February 23 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

February 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

February 26 - Cambridge, MA - Royale

February 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 1 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm