Oliver Hazard Releases New EP 'Northern Lights'
A lyric video for the title track was also released.
Waterville, Ohio indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard releases their new EP Northern Lights today via Nettwerk Music Group. Stream the EP, which is about longing for better days and appreciating the tough ones, below.
"Northern Lights was written during the winter months in Ohio, a time that often feels dark, cold, and isolated. Nevertheless, there is a beauty to an Ohio winter and the pause it gives you to reevaluate your life. Northern Lights is about coming to terms with your past and embracing the present. It is a rejection of regret," states Oliver Hazard about the EP.
Just last week, Oliver Hazard announced they will be joining The 502s for the Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour. Catch the band out tour starting January 23rd in Atlanta, GA and wrapping on March 1st in Charleston, SC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.
Watch the new music video here:
Listen to the new EP here:
Oliver Hazard Tour Dates
w/The 502s
January 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
January 24 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
January 26 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
January 27 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory
January 28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
January 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
February 2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
February 3 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
February 4 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
February 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Madame Lou's
February 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
February 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
February 13 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar
February 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
February 15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
February 16 - Eau Claire, WI - UW Eau Claire
February 20 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
February 22 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
February 23 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
February 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
February 26 - Cambridge, MA - Royale
February 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 1 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm