Oliver Cronin Shares Vulnerable Side With New Track 'In the End'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Australian pop artist Oliver Cronin has shared the vulnerable new fan-track “In The End” via Warner Music Australia/Warner Records. The soaring mid-tempo ballad is dark with a touch of optimism while he sings “it all gets better in the end”.

“Earlier this year I went on a two month trip around the world to showcase my music. When I came home I found myself reminiscing on times where I was broken, times I hit rock bottom, times I thought my career was over. If I've learnt one thing, it’s that no matter how bad it gets - it will always get better in the end… I wanted to write a song that represents the light at the end of the tunnel, a healing anthem if you will” says Oliver of the track.

“In The End” follows the propulsive “Burning House” and the dark, distorting “Hello Goodbye.” Each offers a different shade to his songwriting, a skill that he flexes harder than ever on this latest release. Oliver has also been busy collaborating, and recently shared “Her” with Joel Fletcher which followed his other viral EDM crossover, “1,2,3” with Topic.

With over 29 million combined streams, and over 480K monthly listeners on Spotify alone, it’s safe to say that Oliver Cronin has all ears turned towards him right now. 2024 has been a whirlwind year for him so far which began with his sold out debut headline tour. He recently opened for Nessa Barrett on her sold out Australian tour and performed at SXSW Sydney. Outside of touring, the rising singer-songwriter attended Coachella, Australian Fashion week with PE Nation, Masanti and Injury in addition to being nominated for “Best New Artist” at the Shure Rolling Stone Awards.

2022 saw him release his debut EP Beautiful Nightmare which featured “Boys Don’t Cry,” a standout moment that has amassed over 10 million streams after it resonated with audiences on TikTok. In the process, it reached numerous corner of the globe hitting Spotify’s Viral Charts in Germany (#9), Czech Republic (#20), and Austria (#54), and most recently had a resurgence in 2024 with it climbing to #27 on the Spotify Viral Chart in Nigeria, and #8 on the Shazam Chart in India, as well as climbing the Shazam charts across Africa.

Photo credit: Billy Zammit

Comments