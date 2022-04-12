Old Crow Medicine Show Release New Single 'Gloryland' From New LP 'Paint This Town'

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show released "Gloryland," the latest single from the GRAMMY award-winning band's new album Paint This Town, out April 22 via ATO Records.

A heavy-hearted lament for our failure to care for one another, the gospel-inspired track features the Kyshona Trio and is accompanied by a live performance video. The band has also announced a special album release show in The Blue Room at Third Man Records on April 22, which will stream live on SiriusXM Outlaw Country.

Paint This Town finds Old Crow Medicine Show taking a far more insular approach than on previous releases, recording in their own East Nashville-based Hartland Studio and co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell). The process unlocked a new level of creative freedom, with a spirit of pure abandon that harkens back to the deliberate unpredictability of the band's earliest busking days.

Old Crow Medicine Show will hit the road this month for a coast to coast spring/summer tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or at www.crowmedicine.com/tour.

Watch the "Gloryland" performance video here:

Tour Dates

April 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

April 23 - Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

April 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

April 29 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park

April 30 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

May 6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 8 - Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

May 21 - Beaufort, NC @ Beaufort Music Festival

June 3 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

June 4 - McKinney, TX @ KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution

June 11 - Ellijay, GA @ Holla Yella Festival

June 24 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

June 25 - Grundy Co, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

July 8 - Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 13 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 15 - Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest 2022

July 16 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

July 17 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

July 20 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

July 22 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

July 24 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 30 - Floyd, VA @ Floydfest