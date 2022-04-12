Old Crow Medicine Show Release New Single 'Gloryland' From New LP 'Paint This Town'
The track is from the band’s new album Paint This Town, out April 22.
Today, Old Crow Medicine Show released "Gloryland," the latest single from the GRAMMY award-winning band's new album Paint This Town, out April 22 via ATO Records.
A heavy-hearted lament for our failure to care for one another, the gospel-inspired track features the Kyshona Trio and is accompanied by a live performance video. The band has also announced a special album release show in The Blue Room at Third Man Records on April 22, which will stream live on SiriusXM Outlaw Country.
Paint This Town finds Old Crow Medicine Show taking a far more insular approach than on previous releases, recording in their own East Nashville-based Hartland Studio and co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell). The process unlocked a new level of creative freedom, with a spirit of pure abandon that harkens back to the deliberate unpredictability of the band's earliest busking days.
Old Crow Medicine Show will hit the road this month for a coast to coast spring/summer tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or at www.crowmedicine.com/tour.
Watch the "Gloryland" performance video here:
Tour Dates
April 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
April 23 - Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival
April 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
April 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
April 29 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park
April 30 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
May 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
May 6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
May 8 - Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center
May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art
May 21 - Beaufort, NC @ Beaufort Music Festival
June 3 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
June 4 - McKinney, TX @ KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution
June 11 - Ellijay, GA @ Holla Yella Festival
June 24 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival
June 25 - Grundy Co, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
July 8 - Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival
July 12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
July 13 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
July 15 - Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest 2022
July 16 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival
July 17 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
July 20 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
July 22 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts
July 24 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 30 - Floyd, VA @ Floydfest