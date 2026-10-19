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Ok Go to Release Handbell Versions of 'Return' and 'Shooting the Moon'

The GRAMMY Award-winning rock band will tour the UK in November following the release.

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Ok Go to Release Handbell Versions of 'Return' and 'Shooting the Moon'

GRAMMY Award-winning rock band OK Go have announced the releases of their songs 'Return' and 'Shooting the Moon' performed on handbells. The songs can be heard here, and a never-before-seen video for 'Return' can be watched below. The song 'Return' was originally released on the band's self-titled debut record from 2002, OK Go, while 'Shooting the Moon' was originally featured on the Twilight: New Moon soundtrack and then released on the record, Of the Blue Colour of the Sky (Extra Nice Edition) from 2010. These arrangements celebrate the band's unique live show experience: you never know what will happen at an OK Go show, except that it will be extraordinary and there will be lots of confetti.

Damian Kulash says: 'Handbells are among the only instruments that can't really be played by a single person. They require an ensemble, and I love that. I love that they're definitionally communal: they're not about personal expression, they're about cooperation and losing yourself in the larger whole, like a singer melting into a choir. They were one of the first instruments I ever played, thanks to my first grade music teacher, and I've always been enamored of them: their stately, clear beauty, their stark simplicity. To me, their holiness comes not from their religious overtones but from the purity of their sound and the collaboration in making it.'

The band's critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Hungry Ghosts, also celebrates its 12th anniversary and, after a long period out of print, is now once again available on vinyl.

OK Go also released Oh No (Extra Nice Edition) on August 28th in celebration of that album's 21st anniversary and its RIAA Gold Certification. Listen to Oh No (Extra Nice Edition) here. Their iconic 'Here It Goes Again' treadmill video is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has gone 2x Platinum. Additionally, for the first time ever, OK Go's entire catalog is available on vinyl directly from the band, including the two titles above. Find all products here.

OK Go will perform a select run of headline dates across the United Kingdom next month. Find tour dates here and below.

Upcoming OK Go Tour Dates 2026:

November 11, 2026 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

November 12, 2026 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

November 13, 2026 - Manchester, England - New Century Hall

November 14, 2026 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

About OK Go

Since their inception OK Go has been something more than a band and something different from an art project. With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, collaborations with pioneering dance companies, tech giants, NASA, animators, Sesame Street, The Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved. Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Timothy Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation and continue to add to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums. OK Go's work is in the permanent collection of MoMA, and their achievements have been recognized with twenty-three Cannes Lions, eighteen CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a Grammy. The band has also partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go's videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.

Photo Credit: Nathaniel Wood

Ok Go to Release Handbell Versions of 'Return' and 'Shooting the Moon' Image


Photo Credit: Nathaniel Wood
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