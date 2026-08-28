Ok Go Releases OH NO (Extra Nice Edition) for Album's 21st Anniversary

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OK Go has released Oh No (Extra Nice Edition), arriving digitally and on vinyl via Capitol Records. The release comes as the band's 2005 breakthrough album Oh No has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA, while its lead single 'Here It Goes Again' has reached 2x Platinum status. The deluxe edition features several new or re-released tracks for digital streaming, including: 'Here It Goes Again (UK Surf Mix),' 'Down For the Count,' a cover of The Cure's 'The Lovecats,' a cover of The Beatles' 'Any Time At All,' 'Do You Love Me,' and 'Oh Lately It's So Quiet (Acoustic).' The record also includes three tracks recorded live from Soho iTunes including: 'A Million Ways,' 'Do What You Want,' and 'Here It Goes Again.'

In support of the re-release, OK Go announced new products: their GRAMMY Award-winning record, Oh No, on a classic black vinyl (featuring the hits 'Here It Goes Again,' 'Invincible' and 'Do What You Want'), a CD of the complete Oh No era (featuring rare covers, B-sides, and live and acoustic recordings), and an Anniversary LP Edition (pressed on 180-gram, exclusive brick red vinyl, with alternate artwork and featuring the bonus track 'Down For The Count'). The Digital Deluxe Edition marks the album's enduring legacy and impact, introducing the record to a new generation of listeners while honoring fans who have supported the band throughout the past two decades.

The groundbreaking treadmill music video from 2006, 'Here It Goes Again,' also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, having become a cultural phenomenon that helped redefine the possibilities of visual storytelling in the digital age, with over 120 million views. Since the treadmills, OK Go's boundary-pushing music videos have racked up more than a billion views online. They've danced in zero gravity and with trained dogs, built a warehouse-size Rube Goldberg Machine, and choreographed hundreds of explosions filmed in just a few seconds. The band recently earned their fourth and fifth Grammy nominations for their 2025 album And the Adjacent Possible and the hit single 'Love.' Most recently, the band has re-released their game app 'Say The Same Thing.'

On the release, Damian Kulash says: 'More than two decades ago, we were thrilled when our second album debuted at the top of the college charts. And then we were just straight up shocked when it topped the charts again 53 weeks later cuz of our homemade treadmill video. How often does a record re-explode a year in? And that wound up being the moment that would unlock a whole new world to us - it opened the door to such an unusual and creatively fulfilling path through music and culture. I feel lucky to have lived it, and even more lucky to know it's still being celebrated and recognized with awards.'

Tracklist for Oh No Deluxe

1. Invincible

2. Do What You Want

3. Here It Goes Again

4. A Good Idea At The Time

5. Oh Lately It's So Quiet

6. It's A Disaster

7. A Million Ways

8. No Sign Of Life

9. Let It Rain

10. Crash The Party

11. Television, Television

12. Maybe, This Time

13. The House Wins

14. Here It Goes Again (UK Surf Mix)*

15. Down For the Count*

16. The Lovecats*

17. Anytime At All*

18. Do you Love Me*

19. Oh Lately It's So Quiet (Acoustic)*

20. A Million Ways (Live from Soho iTunes)*

21. Do What You Want (Live from Soho iTunes)*

22. Here It Goes Again (Live from Soho iTunes)*

*new / re-released to digital streaming platforms

In support of the release, OK Go will perform a select run of festival and headline dates across the United States and the United Kingdom later this year.

OK Go Show Dates 2026

September 20, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees 2026

September 27, 2026 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling 2026

November 11, 2026 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

November 12, 2026 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

November 13, 2026 - Manchester, England - New Century Hall

November 14, 2026 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

About OK Go

Since their inception OK Go has been something more than a band and something different from an art project. With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, collaborations with pioneering dance companies, tech giants, NASA, animators, Sesame Street, The Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved. Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Timothy Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation and continue to add to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums. OK Go's work is in the permanent collection of MoMA, and their achievements have been recognized with twenty-three Cannes Lions, eighteen CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a Grammy. The band has also partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go's videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.

Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson



Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson

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