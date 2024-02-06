Oh Boy Records Confirms 'TN To TX: The Road To Luck Reunion' Tour Next Month

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 9 at 10:00am local time.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Oh Boy Records Confirms 'TN To TX: The Road To Luck Reunion' Tour Next Month

Acclaimed Oh Boy Records artists Tré Burt, Arlo McKinley, Emily Scott Robinson and Mick Flannery will perform select shows next month as part of the newly confirmed “TN To TX: The Road To Luck Reunion” tour, presented by Jack Daniel's. 

The tour will find the group visiting musically historic spots in each city before performing a show later that night. Upcoming stops include Muscle Shoals' For the Record, Memphis' Minglewood Hall, Nashville's The Blue Room and New Orleans' Chickie Wah Wah, with the tour wrapping March 14 at Luck Reunion, where they will meet up with Oh Boy Records' latest signee, the legendary Swamp Dogg. See below for complete schedule. 

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 7 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 9 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at Click Here

About Oh Boy Records

An independent record label located in Nashville, TN, Oh Boy Records was founded in 1981 by multiple Grammy Award winner, singer-songwriter, John Prine, and his manager and business partner, Al Bunetta. The label is run by the Prine family, and is the second oldest artist-run independent label in the U.S. The label continues to expand its catalog with a dedication to authentic voices, giving songwriters a platform to create art while speaking their truth. 

About Luck Presents

Luck Presents is a cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's “Luck, TX” property. 2022 marked ten years in “Luck” for the company, which is anchored by its annual flagship event, the Luck Reunion, and bolstered by outside experiences that embrace creative legacy while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, the brand activates story-driven events and content that showcase musicians, chefs, and creatives nationwide.

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails.

Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

“TN TO TX: THE ROAD TO LUCK REUNION” SHOWS AND EVENTS 

March 6—Muscle Shoals, AL—For the Record
March 7—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall
March 8—Nashville, TN—The Blue Room
March 11—New Orleans, LA—Chickie Wah Wah
March 12—Martindale, TX—Duett's
March 14—Spicewood, TX—Luck Reunion




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Illiterate Light Announces Slow Down Time EP; U.S. Tour Begins Thursday Photo
Illiterate Light Announces 'Slow Down Time' EP; U.S. Tour Begins Thursday

Last year, Illiterate Light – the duo of singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman and drummer Jake Cochran – released their acclaimed sophomore album, Sunburned and an extraordinary EP, Aloe, via Thirty Tigers. They will be releasing a new EP, Slow Down Time in March via Red Books Records, with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

2
Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album gratitude Photo
Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album 'gratitude'

Mercury Prize-nominated (2019) and Ivors Academy Award-winning composer, arranger & alto saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi  announces a new album gratitude with her flagship ensemble seed. The album eatures Kinoshi & her band alongside turntablist NikNak and the London Contemporary Orchestra.

3
Gouge Away Uncovers Reflective New Single From Deep Sage Photo
Gouge Away Uncovers Reflective New Single From 'Deep Sage'

More than three years since their recorded output, Gouge Away hinted at what's to come on their third full-length Deep Sage with the surprise single drop of 'Idealized' last year, and most recently with 'Stuck in a Dream.' Deep Sage started coming together in 2019 during sound checks and in small pockets of downtime between tours.

4
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand Photo
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand

With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities.

More Hot Stories For You

Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'
Brandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY AwardsBrandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY Awards
Nisa to Release Debut Album in AprilNisa to Release Debut Album in April
Devon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough TradeDevon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough Trade

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
APPROPRIATE