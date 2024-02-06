Oh Boy Records Confirms 'TN To TX: The Road To Luck Reunion' Tour Next Month

Acclaimed Oh Boy Records artists Tré Burt, Arlo McKinley, Emily Scott Robinson and Mick Flannery will perform select shows next month as part of the newly confirmed “TN To TX: The Road To Luck Reunion” tour, presented by Jack Daniel's.

The tour will find the group visiting musically historic spots in each city before performing a show later that night. Upcoming stops include Muscle Shoals' For the Record, Memphis' Minglewood Hall, Nashville's The Blue Room and New Orleans' Chickie Wah Wah, with the tour wrapping March 14 at Luck Reunion, where they will meet up with Oh Boy Records' latest signee, the legendary Swamp Dogg. See below for complete schedule.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 7 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 9 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at Click Here.

About Oh Boy Records

An independent record label located in Nashville, TN, Oh Boy Records was founded in 1981 by multiple Grammy Award winner, singer-songwriter, John Prine, and his manager and business partner, Al Bunetta. The label is run by the Prine family, and is the second oldest artist-run independent label in the U.S. The label continues to expand its catalog with a dedication to authentic voices, giving songwriters a platform to create art while speaking their truth.

About Luck Presents

Luck Presents is a cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's “Luck, TX” property. 2022 marked ten years in “Luck” for the company, which is anchored by its annual flagship event, the Luck Reunion, and bolstered by outside experiences that embrace creative legacy while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, the brand activates story-driven events and content that showcase musicians, chefs, and creatives nationwide.

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails.

Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

“TN TO TX: THE ROAD TO LUCK REUNION” SHOWS AND EVENTS

March 6—Muscle Shoals, AL—For the Record

March 7—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall

March 8—Nashville, TN—The Blue Room

March 11—New Orleans, LA—Chickie Wah Wah

March 12—Martindale, TX—Duett's

March 14—Spicewood, TX—Luck Reunion