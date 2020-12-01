Office Romance Shares Video for 'Magic in the Air'

To celebrate the commencement of the 2020 holiday season, Office Romance - the trio of Seth Jabour (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band- backing band for Late Night with Seth Meyers), Syd Butler (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band) and Amy Carlson (Actor, FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, The Society, Director, Writer, Mother) - have shared the video for their single "Magic in the Air." It was directed by Carlson and she says, "Christmas is about memories, ones we have and ones we want to make. In this time of Covid, in lieu of shooting a full video, I wanted to celebrate memories of Christmases past. The video is my way of honoring family memories of the holiday season."

"Magic In The Air" is taken from Office Romance's debut album Holidays of Love which is out now via Frenchkiss Records. A true family affair, the single features vocal contributions by Butler/Carlson's children, Lyla and Nigel, as well as the Jabour twins, Teddy and William. The album was produced by Geoff Sanoff and his kids Alexei and Jesse contributed background vocals as well.

With a plethora of holiday music that focuses on reproductions of the standards by modern artists, Office Romance has created a new set of holiday tracks that will prove to be as timeless as those by Bing Crosby, Wham! and John Lennon. The 10-track LP also features a Hanukkah song that is sure to add a flame to celebrations around the world.

Holidays Of Love is the follow up to Office Romance's 2012 EP I love The Holidays. Last year the band regrouped and began writing and recording with producer Geoff Sanoff (James Iha, Jesse Mailn, Savak) but it took the isolation of Covid for them to generate the lyrics and vocals that capture the true spirit of the holiday season as told by Office Romance. Other contributors include Matt Hitt, (Drowners), Fraser Campbell (multi-hyphenate musician and composer), Britta Phillips (Luna, Dean & Britta) and Kia Warren/Liza Colby (SUSU Band) among others.

Watch the video here:

