Off Lights Release Debut EP 'Back To Life'

German rock outfit Off Lights have shared their debut EP Back To Life. On the new EP, the band embarks on a sonic voyage that navigates a rich tapestry of emotions and themes close to their hearts.

From the dark and mystical depths of "Into The Night" to the epic and hopeful soundscape of “Man Or Machine," from the heartfelt introspection of “Back To Life" to the conciliatory positivity of "Home," Off Lights doesn't merely dabble in moods; they embrace them all with sincerity. Back To Life is produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Normandie, Imminence, Smash into Pieces) at Studio Radionika in Stockholm.

Alongside the new EP, Off Lights have shared a new music video for the track “Home.” The new track invites listeners on a journey that beckons them to reflect on their own journeys, to revel in the lighthearted beauty of days gone by. “Home” is paired with a scenic music video, encouraging fans to take a moment to enjoy the beauty in their everyday lives.

The music video for “Home” is available now here:

Off Lights is a new rock outfit from Berlin combining anthemic soundscapes with instantly infectious and catchy melodies. The act consists of experienced songwriters who came together in in the midst of a pandemic to create a project with its feet solidly planted on the ground, but with a sound undoubtly international.

Off Lights is made up of Julian Ticona Cuba (vocals), Thorsten Schäfer (guitars), and Sascha Dürr (drums).

The debut EP from Off Lights, Back To Life, is is available to stream now here: