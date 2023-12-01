Off Lights Release Debut EP 'Back To Life'

The music video for "Home" was also released.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Off Lights Release Debut EP 'Back To Life'

German rock outfit Off Lights have shared their debut EP Back To Life. On the new EP, the band embarks on a sonic voyage that navigates a rich tapestry of emotions and themes close to their hearts.

From the dark and mystical depths of "Into The Night" to the epic and hopeful soundscape of “Man Or Machine," from the heartfelt introspection of “Back To Life" to the conciliatory positivity of "Home," Off Lights doesn't merely dabble in moods; they embrace them all with sincerity. Back To Life is produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Normandie, Imminence, Smash into Pieces) at Studio Radionika in Stockholm.

Alongside the new EP, Off Lights have shared a new music video for the track “Home.” The new track invites listeners on a journey that beckons them to reflect on their own journeys, to revel in the lighthearted beauty of days gone by. “Home” is paired with a scenic music video, encouraging fans to take a moment to enjoy the beauty in their everyday lives. 

The music video for “Home” is available now here:

Off Lights is a new rock outfit from Berlin combining anthemic soundscapes with instantly infectious and catchy melodies. The act consists of experienced songwriters who came together in in the midst of a pandemic to create a project with its feet solidly planted on the ground, but with a sound undoubtly international.

Off Lights is made up of Julian Ticona Cuba (vocals), Thorsten Schäfer (guitars), and Sascha Dürr (drums).

The debut EP from Off Lights, Back To Life, is is available to stream now here:



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Hospitality On The Beach Announces Lineup For 2024 Photo
Hospitality On The Beach Announces Lineup For 2024

Hospitality On The Beach will play out across four stages right by the Adriatic sea with some the scenes hottest artists including: A.M.C, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, Flava D, Kings Of The Rollers & Inja, Lens, LTJ Bukem, Metrik, P Money X Whiney, Sub Focus...and many more.

2
Vidoe: Atreyu Shares Come Down Video From Next Album Photo
Vidoe: Atreyu Shares 'Come Down' Video From Next Album

The Beautiful Dark of Life is an emotional journey through three distinct phases accompanying the three EPs—capturing the essence of despair on The Hope Of A Spark, the pursuit of hope on The Moment You Find Your Flame and the triumphant self-discovery and purpose on A Torch In The Dark. Watch the video now!

3
Slayyyter Releases Starf*cker (Deluxe) With Three New Tracks Photo
Slayyyter Releases 'Starf*cker (Deluxe)' With Three New Tracks

SLAYYYTER releases 'STARFUCKER (DELUXE)' with three new tracks. UK + IRELAND tour begins in February. Get all the details and listen to the new songs now. Expanding on her September 2023 STARFUCKER release, Slayyyter treats listeners to three new tracks on the album's deluxe edition - “Starfucker,” “Makeup (feat. Lolo Zouaï),” and “James Dean.”

4
Faith Richards Releases New R&B Single Good Girl Photo
Faith Richards Releases New R&B Single 'Good Girl'

Faith Richards, a Paris-based R&B artist, releases her new single 'good girl' featuring iridescent synths, sultry vocals, and hypnotic R&B beats. With over 11 million streams and recognition from BBC Radio East Midlands and Rolling Stone India, Richards is making waves in the music industry.

More Hot Stories For You

Next On Stage

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SWEENEY TODD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED