Objekt Shares Video For DAZZLE ANEW, Directed by Joji Koyama

TJ Hertz aka Objekt has shared the captivating video for track "Dazzle Anew" directed by Joji Kayama (co-director of Japanese film Kuro, the OST is out now via PAN offshootEntopia) and performed and choreographed by Kianí Del Valle.

Del Valle is a concept artist who specialises in movement and her performances have graced the stages of the Barbican, Serpentine Gallery & Getty Museum. In "Dazzle Anew", she winces with the same intricacies that exist within Hertz's productions. Flickering through hysterics, disgust and seduction, the sound envelopes her.

Watch the video here:

Hertz explains "'Dazzle Anew' was meant to convey a sense of wonderment, imagining seeing the world for the first time and being overwhelmed by the experience. I love Joji and Kiani captrued this - you share her awe without seeing what she sees".

The director says on the video, "For this video, TJ had a mood he wanted to create - a moment of elated discovery or rebirth. I tried to think of how this could be performed by a face. When I met Kianí Del Valle who agreed to perform it and choreograph it we imagined the torso of a figure continually shifting and moving a bit like it's some kind of growing organ-we quickly developed it so that the figure would also move through a succession of frantic and slightly elusive emotional states."

Last year, Objekt made Pitchfork's "The Best Electronic Music of 2018". In November 2018, Objekt returned to PAN with album Cocoon Crush, his first LP since 2014'sFlatland. Written between 2014 and 2018 in Berlin and on the road, Cocoon Crush once again sees the producer jettisoning the functional requirements of the dancefloor. Marking a further evolution from the youthful exuberance of Flatland, Cocoon Crush explores a more introspective side, with themes of human interaction resonating throughout the record as it ruminates on a spectrum of complex moods rooted in 4 years of sometimes turbulent personal experience.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You