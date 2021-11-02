Oak Felder's HOW I WROTE THAT SONG (R) Launches

BMI (Broadcast Music Inc), Beasley Media Group and Xperi's HD Radio Technology present the seventh installment of BMI's signature series, "How I Wrote That Song," today featuring accomplished producer/songwriter, Oak Felder. In this installment, Felder, who has written and produced with superstars such as Alessia Cara, Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Lizzo, Rihanna, Usher, Britney Spears and so many more, dives into his impressive career and the creative process behind some of his biggest hits.

Listeners can tune in to hear the journey behind taking Alessia Cara's debut single, "Here," to number one in addition to some inside anecdotes about Nicki Minaj's "Your Love" and Ariana Grande's "Break Your Heart Right Back." Most recently, Felder received his 2nd BMI London Award for his work on "I Love Me" performed by Demi Lovato; he also has four BMI Pop Awards and one BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Award.

A new episode will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group radio stations across the country. Click the following link to view Oak Felder's interview: https://bbgi.com/2021/11/01/oak-felder-on-alessia-caras-unusual-breakthrough-song/.

Stay tuned for the last two episodes of the series which will include rapper, singer/songwriter Mooski and platinum-selling rocker Chris Daughtry alongside host, Brian Ives. Past participants have included country heavy hitters Lauren Alaina, Parker McCollum and Chris Lane, rock darlings Taylor Momsen and Ben Phillips of The Pretty Reckless and Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra.