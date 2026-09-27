OASIS LIVE '27 Tour Dates Sell Out in Record Time

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All tickets for Oasis' Oasis Live '27 tour sold out over the weekend during three days of onsale windows. To manage demand and reduce waiting times, pre-registered fans were randomly selected to receive a unique, non-transferable code for one of nine onsale windows running from September 25 to 27.

The registration process was the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live '27, with no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process. This structure was created to reduce waiting times, and ensure the purchase process was as fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans in anticipation of the extreme demand experienced.

Fans are reminded to remain vigilant and avoid scams selling tickets on social media. These tickets will be fake and invalid. Tickets currently seen on secondary websites are also liable to be canceled. Resale tickets will only be available via Ticketmaster and Twickets, at the price originally paid, nearer to the tour dates.

Oasis Live '27 will see the band play 42 live shows across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland. No further shows will be added to this tour.

When Oasis announced their return in August 2024, the news dominated conversations across the globe. The now iconic photograph of Noel and Liam Gallagher, standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time in over 15 years, adorned every news channel, social media feed, newspaper front page and broadcast outlet, carried by a tidal wave of excitement from fans who never thought they would see this moment come to be.

The Oasis Live '25 tour became a global cultural phenomenon overnight. During their time away from the stage, new generations around the world had continued to discover the band's music. Fans' love for Oasis only deepened and grew. Expectation reached unprecedented levels, yet no one could have foreseen the euphoria and outpouring of emotion that Oasis' return created. The narrative changed. Joy, unity and togetherness remain. Impulsive moments of celebration, led by the fans, have become folkloric.

More than 10 million fans from 158 countries queued to buy tickets. An estimated £1 billion was generated for the UK economy. What Oasis achieved during 2025 was undeniable, the only question remaining was what lay in store next.

A 'pause for a period of reflection' followed. Whilst 10 months have elapsed since the Oasis Live '25 tour finale in Sao Paulo in November 2025, Oasis' seismic comeback continues to be felt globally. 'Wonderwall' was adopted by the football fans as the unofficial national anthem during England's 2026 World Cup campaign. In July 2026, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? overtook The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to become the UK's best-selling studio album of all time. And on the big screen, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the landmark film from Steven Knight, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace received its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a deep emotional reaction from the fans.

Oasis Live '27 Tour Dates

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park SOLD OUT

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park SOLD OUT

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park SOLD OUT

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park SOLD OUT

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park SOLD OUT

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena SOLD OUT

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena SOLD OUT

July 06 Munich, Allianz Arena SOLD OUT

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys SOLD OUT

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys SOLD OUT

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena SOLD OUT

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena SOLD OUT

July 20 Paris, Stade de France SOLD OUT

July 23 Paris, Stade de France SOLD OUT

July 26 Rome, Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium SOLD OUT

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium SOLD OUT

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium SOLD OUT

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland SOLD OUT

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland SOLD OUT

September 11 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

September 12 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

September 18 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

September 19 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

September 25 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

September 26 Knebworth, UK SOLD OUT

For more information on Oasis Live '27, visit www.oasisinet.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me