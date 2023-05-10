Nymphlord Releases Debut Single 'Stinks 4 Lyfe'

Lauren Records announced the debut single from Nymphlord today. Check out "Stinks 4 Lyfe" now!

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound by trying to reverse engineer otherworldly (and pricey) plugins on her bedroom floor while plucking an acoustic guitar.

Influenced by whisper-in-your-ear punk performances combined with an unshakeable love of top 40 radio, the Nymphlord sound is angsty, ethereal, hopeful, and dissonant. Danceable, even when the lyrics are low and the mic is too close. Persistently intimate, acoustic strums morph into cavernous electric screams and feminist themes are explored through the lens of little moments both romantic and platonic.

For her first single and video Nymphlord chose Stinks 4 Lyfe, a visceral song, in her own words: "It was the day after Roe v Wade was overturned; I was holding my feelings hostage, only granting them permission to slip out in small melodic runs. Most songs I write are patchworked together over the course of a few weeks or even months, but this one unraveled right away. I kept the original vocal take on the final track to preserve that initial frustration, anger, helplessness turned determination. If you listen closely, you'll also find a relic from that day: looping chirps from a flock of feral parrots that live outside my window, which served as the inspiration for the song's title. It was a sty day, but for me making this song helped process a dark time"

The self-directed video was shot at the edge of Angeles National Forest in Altadena and around Highland Park in LA.