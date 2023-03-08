Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NxxxxxS Announces New Album 'Short Term Agreement'

“Slump” finds influence from the home of samba, Brazil, and further flaunts NxxxxxS’ ability as a shapeshifting producer.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Paris-based artist-producer NxxxxS (pronounced "N-Five X-S") teams up with Canadian rapper Freddie Dredd for his new single "Slump", alongside the announcement of his new album Short Term Agreement via Because Music/Mad Decent.

It follows the Phonk-infused outing "HEAD! SHOT!", a genre that NxxxxS has helped spearhead into the masses (his tracks have been streamed over 70 million times across all DSPs), and his gritty ode to UK drill, "Grub", featuring London's Jeshi.

"Slump" finds influence from the home of samba, Brazil, and further flaunts NxxxxS' ability as a shapeshifting producer. The exotic jaunt mixed with his trademark dungeon hip-hop beats is the perfect backdrop for Canadian rap icon and frequent collaborator Freddie Dredd's sharp tongue and giddy frenzied flow.

Speaking on the collaboration, NxxxxS shares, "I met Freddie in LA back in 2019, since then he sometimes sends me a bunch of acapellas to work with. I really wanted to make something in the vibe of his song Cha-Cha. I found this old school Bossa Nova type sample, mixed it together, and became obsessed with the result."

Short Term Agreement serves as the foundation for NxxxxS' new identity, featuring a rich and diverse array of sounds thanks to the collaborations that include London rapper Jeshi - a new British rap phenomenon also freshly signed to Because Music, French rappers 8ruki & Bitsu, Canadian Freddie Dredd and American underground talents Pollari and Baby.com. Avoiding the pitfalls of a compilation-like producer album, NxxxxS has once again carved out his own style from the modern hip hop rule book. In other words, NxxxxS' constant evolution has brought us this much closer to solving the mystery that is his name.

Watch the new music video here:



