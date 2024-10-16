Nubya Garcia Reveals 2025 North American Tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday.
North American jazz fans rejoice — renowned musician and composer Nubya Garcia has announced a tour of the US and Canada for 2025. Before she makes her way here, Nubya will play shows in Australia, Japan, and China. Tickets will be available on Friday the 18th HERE.
Nubya Garcia’s upcoming tour will happen in the wake of her new opus, Odyssey (Concord Jazz). Featuring contributions from Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ritchie, and esperanza spalding, Odyssey further expands Nubya’s talents, incorporating her composing talents alongside her renowned saxophone playing. The music inspired features at The Cut, All Things Considered, and Stereogum while also garnering positive reviews from Pitchfork (8.0), Bandcamp (Album of the Day), and the New York Times.
Describing Odyssey, Garcia says; “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” It’s also inspired by life’s ever-changing, ever-continuing adventure, the twists and turns of living. Musically, the album finds Garcia orchestrating strings for the first time, having fallen back in love with composition and then studying a vast array of orchestral sounds. The bigger, bolder result is a widescreen soundscape that traverses jazz, classical, R&B, and dub. Following Garcia’s widely celebrated and Mercury Music Prize nominated 2020 debut, Source, the forthcoming album Odyssey is available to stream and purchase here.
2024
October 23rd — Melbourne, AUS — Melbourne Jazz Fest
October 24th — Sydney, AUS — Oxford Art Factory,
October 26th — Perth, AUS — Fremantle Arts Centre
October 28th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note
October 29th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note
October 30th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note
November 2nd — Shanghai, CN — Blue Note
November 3rd — Beijing, CN — Blue Note
2025
April 1st — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere
April 2nd — Ardmore, PA — Ardmore Music Hall
April 4th — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair
April 5th — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg
April 7th — Toronto, ON — The Axis Club
April 9th — Evanston, IL — Space
April 11th — Minneapolis, MN — Dakota
April 13th — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern
April 15th — Portland, OR — Star Theater
April 17th — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel
April 19th — Los Angeles, CA — Echoplex
April 22nd — La Jolla, CA — UCSD - The Loft
Nubya Garcia is a multi award-winning artist. She has toured extensively, playing venues and festivals across Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States. Her reputation as a DJ is also burgeoning; she helmed a popular radio residency on NTS, and plays a growing number of live sets across Europe. Garcia has collaborated with major brands such as Lululemon, Paul Smith, Labrum, Nicholas Daley and Burberry, and as a composer, her original music has been placed with Apple TV (Ted Lasso); OWN Network (Cherish The Day); FX TV (Atlanta); EPIC GAMES (Fortnite); and on multiple podcasts (including the theme tune for Anika Noni Rose’s Clio award-winning podcast Being Seen).
Photo Credit: Danika Lawrence
