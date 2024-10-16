Nubya Garcia Reveals 2025 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North American jazz fans rejoice — renowned musician and composer Nubya Garcia has announced a tour of the US and Canada for 2025. Before she makes her way here, Nubya will play shows in Australia, Japan, and China. Tickets will be available on Friday the 18th HERE.

Nubya Garcia’s upcoming tour will happen in the wake of her new opus, Odyssey (Concord Jazz). Featuring contributions from Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ritchie, and esperanza spalding, Odyssey further expands Nubya’s talents, incorporating her composing talents alongside her renowned saxophone playing. The music inspired features at The Cut, All Things Considered, and Stereogum while also garnering positive reviews from Pitchfork (8.0), Bandcamp (Album of the Day), and the New York Times.

Describing Odyssey, Garcia says; “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” It’s also inspired by life’s ever-changing, ever-continuing adventure, the twists and turns of living. Musically, the album finds Garcia orchestrating strings for the first time, having fallen back in love with composition and then studying a vast array of orchestral sounds. The bigger, bolder result is a widescreen soundscape that traverses jazz, classical, R&B, and dub. Following Garcia’s widely celebrated and Mercury Music Prize nominated 2020 debut, Source, the forthcoming album Odyssey is available to stream and purchase here.

Nubya Garcia live

2024

October 23rd — Melbourne, AUS — Melbourne Jazz Fest

October 24th — Sydney, AUS — Oxford Art Factory,

October 26th — Perth, AUS — Fremantle Arts Centre

October 28th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note

October 29th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note

October 30th — Tokyo, JPN — Blue Note

November 2nd — Shanghai, CN — Blue Note

November 3rd — Beijing, CN — Blue Note

2025

April 1st — Alexandria, VA — The Birchmere

April 2nd — Ardmore, PA — Ardmore Music Hall

April 4th — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair

April 5th — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 7th — Toronto, ON — The Axis Club

April 9th — Evanston, IL — Space

April 11th — Minneapolis, MN — Dakota

April 13th — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

April 15th — Portland, OR — Star Theater

April 17th — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel

April 19th — Los Angeles, CA — Echoplex

April 22nd — La Jolla, CA — UCSD - The Loft

About Nubya Garcia

Nubya Garcia is a multi award-winning artist. She has toured extensively, playing venues and festivals across Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States. Her reputation as a DJ is also burgeoning; she helmed a popular radio residency on NTS, and plays a growing number of live sets across Europe. Garcia has collaborated with major brands such as Lululemon, Paul Smith, Labrum, Nicholas Daley and Burberry, and as a composer, her original music has been placed with Apple TV (Ted Lasso); OWN Network (Cherish The Day); FX TV (Atlanta); EPIC GAMES (Fortnite); and on multiple podcasts (including the theme tune for Anika Noni Rose’s Clio award-winning podcast Being Seen).

Photo Credit: Danika Lawrence

Comments