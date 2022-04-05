Norway-Based Borknagar to Join Devastation on the Nation North American Tour

Norway's avant-garde black metal innovators BORKNAGAR have announced that they will be joining the Devastation On The Nation North America Tour 2022. The band will be direct support to Rotting Christ and will be joined by Wolfheart, Abigail Williams starting April 21st in Berkeley, CA and wrapping on May 22nd in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

BORKNAGAR recently announced their 25th anniversary re-issue of their pioneering self-titled debut album Borknagar. The album will be released for the first time ever worldwide via the band's longtime label partner Century Media Records on November 12th. The limited Digipak 2CD (with 12 bonus tracks / 60 min.) and the limited Gatefold 2LP on 180g black vinyl (with 8 bonus tracks / 37 min.) are available for pre-order, HERE.

Initially released in 1996, Borknagar saw Øystein G. Brun recruiting a phenomenal cast of like-minded musicians, such as Garm (Ulver, ex Arcturus) doing the vocals, drummer Grim (ex-Immortal, Gorgoroth), Ivar Bjørnson(Enslaved) on keyboards and bassist Infernus (Gorgoroth), to enter the notorious halls of Grieghallen Studios with the goal of rupturing the peripheries of what was then deemed "traditional" Black Metal.

The upcoming deluxe edition of the album now entitled Borknagar (25th Anniversary Re-issue 2021) marks the definitive version of this pioneering Norwegian Metal classic, and includes a careful remaster of the 10 track LP courtesy of Øystein G. Brun, a makeover for the original artwork, profound liner notes, exclusive photos and a bonus disc full of previously unheard material from the band vaults.

BORKNAGAR continue to promote their latest, 11th studio album True North and will be performing on the "Ultima Ratio Fest 2022" across Europe from September to October 2022. The band will be on tour with Moonspell, My Dying Bride, Wolfheart and Hinayana.

True North received rave reviews in the media and was named "Album of the month" by publications like Metal Hammer (Germany), Legacy (Germany) or also Scream (Norway). The album scored several international sales chart rankings upon release as follows: Germany: #31, Switzerland: #34, Finland: #42, Austria: #56, Sweden (Physical Albums): #46, USA (Billboard Heatseekers): #12, USA (Billboard Hard Rock): #22 as well as ITunes Charts: Canada: #70, Italy: #77, Germany: #86 and Finland: #94. Listen to the singles "The Fire That Burns", "Up North", and "Voices", off BORKNAGAR's most recent album True North. The album is available to purchase HERE.

