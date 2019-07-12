Nora En Pure Delves Deeper With HEART BEATING

Following the release of her magical single 'Birthright', Helvetic Nerd Nora En Pure returns to Spinnin' Deep with a deep and groove-inducing single, 'Heart Beating'.

Blending high-end chimes with an alluring down pitched vocal, 'Heart Beating' is a club-ready cut that explores a deeper side of Nora En Pure's production style. Demonstrating her versatility as an artist and producer, 'Heart Beating' will serve as the perfect late-night weapon in her live shows over the rest of the summer months.



With her Wynn Las Vegas residency in full swing, Nora En Pure has played alongside Black Coffee at Art of the Wild and Fisher at Elrow over the past few months. Playing standout performances at the likes of Ultra Music Festival and Coachella, Daniela also hosted her own Purified takeover of the iconic Brooklyn Mirage. In addition to a packed touring schedule, 2019 has seen Nora release an array of praiseworthy tracks, including a spellbinding remix of Sofi Tukker's 'Fantasy' and two originals, 'We Found Love' and 'Birthright'. Her Purified radio show was nominated for nominated for Best Podcast/Radio show in the IDMA Awards, as it continues to provide SiriusXM Chill with a weekly dose of the best in electronic music.





