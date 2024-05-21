Non-Profit Road Recovery and Roxiny Release 'Voices In My Head'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entertainment non-profit Road Recovery has partnered with New York-based Dominican singer-songwriter, Roxiny to release the new single, “Voices In My Head” featuring the legendary producer, musician, and long-time charity supporter, Don Miggs who performed, mixed and produced the track.

The single is written and recorded in collaboration with The (LBTQ) Center participants as part of the organization’s Trax Program in statewide Youth Clubhouses sanctioned by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). Previous releases have included “Never Bet the Devil” ft. Tom Morello, “Better Together” ft. Mick Fleetwood and Don Miggs, and “Crimson Chaos'' ft. Slash as part of The Golden Promise Project series.

"Voices in My Head" came out of a beautiful collaboration with the youth at the LGBTQ+ Center in NYC,” said Roxiny. “I personally came into the first session as an open canvas, and we all walked away from the experience with a song inspired by every voice in the room.The song truly speaks to overcoming the confusion in our internal dialogue. Once you can see through the veil, then you are able to own your truth against all odds. I loved every moment of this experience and was very honored to be a part of it."

“It was very clear to me that everybody who was a part of Road Recovery was very passionate and was coming from a place of a lot of love and care for the youth. I was very, very, humbled and really taken aback by the amount of talent in the room and the rawness of the stories that were shared and their ability to share them because that's not easy, especially when you're young. I went through my own very traumatic situation when I was younger, when I was a child, and it took, I didn't even talk about it until I was 18, 19. Voices In My Head was a really beautiful collaboration!” she concludes.

The Trax Program offers young people the opportunity to build healthy networks during challenging times, helping them avoid self-destructive or risky behavior. The program’s goal is to empower and inspire them through self-expression and creativity while teaching invaluable life skills. Learn more here.

The Golden Promise Project series is inspired by The Golden Promise passage - written and read by Mary Guibert, Jeff Buckley’s mother, at his memorial. From that promise, in 1998 Mary Guibert pledged that she would help launch and develop Road Recovery with its founders Gene Bowen (Buckley’s tour manager) and Jack Bookbinder (formerly part of Buckley’s artist management team).

Guibert said, “I don't know if anyone who's read The Golden Promise actually took my challenge to heart, but I do know about two gentlemen (Gene Bowen and Jack Bookbinder) who did. And what they have created out of that promise has saved hundreds of lives and has become the model for nationwide programs that could save thousands more in the future. That idea became the non-profit they decided to call Road Recovery. Talk about faith the size of a mustard seed having the power to move a mountain - Jack and Gene, with the support from so many artists and industry colleagues, have moved a few - and they keep on moving them. Promises fulfilled.”

Road Recovery has again partnered with the OASAS to service at-risk youth and young people in recovery and facing other adversities, engaging their statewide Youth Clubhouses located in all ten Empire Zones from rural communities to High Poverty Areas. Road Recovery works closely with staff from each statewide Youth Clubhouse who provide multi-level adult support and supervision for the Creative Staff Mentors and youth-engaging Trax Programs. The Department of Justice (DoJ) / Office of Justice Programs (OJP) / Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) awarded funding to Road Recovery for the grants ‘Category V: Statewide Mentoring Initiative for Youth Impacted by Opioids & Addiction’ and ‘Mentoring for Youth Affected by Opioid and Other Substance Misuse’ which allows the non-profit to launch Trax Programs in all corners of New York State.

This publication was prepared under the grants # 2020-JY-FX-0004 and # 15PJDP-23-GG-01336-MENT from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), U.S. Department of Justice. Points of view or opinions expressed in this presentation/document are those of the author/s and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of OJJDP or the U.S. Department of Justice.

ABOUT ROAD RECOVERY:

Established in 1998, Road Recovery is an entertainment industry-driven non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping young people battle addiction and other adversities by empowering at-risk youth from all backgrounds to face their struggles while teaching them comprehensive life skills.

Guided by music and entertainment industry professionals who have confronted similar life struggles, and with support from the mental health field, Road Recovery’s action-driven programs provide mentorship, performance workshops, and “all-access” opportunities for a community of motivated peers to create and produce live concert events and studio recording projects.

ABOUT ROXINY:

New York City based singer/songwriter Roxiny was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Spain, Panama, and Italy. Her first big break would come in 2013 when Brooklyn based noise pop duo Sleigh Bells enlisted her as a backup singer. Two years later, she partnered with Little Shalimar of Run the Jewels and TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe to write the song “Phoenix” for her debut on the Rubble Kings soundtrack. The song was a standout on Pitchfork. It was around this time that she was introduced to producers Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Future Islands, Beach House) and Jonathan Kreinik (Jim Jarmusch, RTJ, The Rapture). The outcome of these sessions was her first EP Rituals (2018), a profound diary of Roxiny’s personal battles and raw sexuality. In October 2018, Roxiny released "Golden Prophet." Dark and contagious, the song was delivered with a powerful message about sexual abuse on International Day of the Girl, landing Roxiny on the pages of Rolling Stone Magazine for the second time. In 2019, Roxiny headlined People Magazine's 25 Most Powerful Women event in Miami while beginning to write her forthcoming body of work with Chris Coady. Months later she partnered with Alex Epton formerly known as xxChange (FKA Twigs, Vampire Weekend, Arca, Jamie xx) and longtime collaborator Jonathan Kreinik in NYC to write and produce her debut album- QOYA, a fiercely defiant and relevant body of work. Throughout, Roxiny´s feverish voice moves effortlessly from velvety-sung confessions to hair-raising wails amidst a backdrop of pulsing synthesizers, snarling guitars, and primitive drum machines. In 2023 Roxiny performed her song "Castles" for the UN Women's International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women kick-off event. Although the stories she tells are weighty, catharsis is most often found. As an artist and activist, Roxiny is indeed laying the groundwork for a new kind of counterculture femme – embracing her power, defiance, and femininity all the while honoring her life’s most intimate details.

Comments