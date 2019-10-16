Noisia's Thijs De Vlieger to Release Original Score for SLEEPING BEAUTY DREAMS

Noisia's Thijs De Vlieger has announced his first solo work since the trio revealed that they're to split in 2020. Under his pseudonym, THYS, the Dutch electronic music producer and composer has created the score for groundbreaking live contemporary dance and art production, Sleeping Beauty Dreams. THYS 'Music From Sleeping Beauty Dreams' will be released on CD on 15 October, and the digital album is available to stream now from all DSPs.

This project has seen De Vlieger work alongside a creative team that includes digital artist Tobias Gremmler (Bjork, Apple, Sony), Canadian design studio U2C, choreographer and creative director Edward Clug, Rem Hass (producer), and costume designer Bart Hes. THYS music was composed and recorded last year in Noisia's famed state of the art studio in Groningen, Netherlands. The 'Sleeping Beauty Dreams' production, featuring world renowned prima ballerina Diana Vishneva, premiered in Miami (Art Basel) and New York (The Beacon Theatre) in December 2018, and the album release itself coincides with the Magic Reality Group's forthcoming US tour (see below for dates and cities).

The touring show sees the age-old fable of Sleeping Beauty brought to life by the production company Magic Reality Group in a groundbreaking, contemporary dance and art experience using innovative technology and some the world's leading dance, choreography, stage, digital, and costume talent.

THYS' original score, as represented on the 17-track album, was produced using an array of instruments, electronic hardware, and software, alongside an old Roland SH-101 synth and a dusty Space Echo RE-201 he used while recording in Japan, an equally old Lyra-8, and what he deems a "questionably tuned" piano he found in a forest cabin while on a writing trip near to Groningen.

THYS 'Music From Sleeping Beauty Dreams' follows De Vlieger's previous work outside of club-focused electronic music, where he's produced individually as Dotcrawl or as part of Noisia Earlier this year he recorded, released and performed 'Reflection', a piece for string quartet and electronics. He's written and performed several pieces with the (with one with the full symphonic orchestra planned for February 2020), and he's also currently working on an album entitled 'Time Falling' with Dutch composer Michel van der Aa, following THYS involvement with his VR-installation performance 'Eight'. As part of Noisia Thijs worked on the soundtrack for gaming classic, DmC Devil May Cry.

In addition to Noisia's final year plans, THYS is currently working on a collection of club music that doesn't fit the Noisia 'sound', and further material as Dotcrawl.

THYS 'Music From Sleeping Beauty Dreams' Tracklist:

Aurora's Theme

Lucid

Voyager

War Dance

Descent

Desire, Violent Desire

Wingless Flight

Awaken Into A Dream

Freefall

10. Nostalgia

11. Overcome

12. Mesmerized

13. Breathless Night

14. Recurring Nightmares

15. Inner Dissonance

16. Kali's Fury

17. A New Dawn

SLEEPING BEAUTY DREAMS TOUR DATES:

New York

Nov. 2, 2019

Manhattan Center, The Hammerstein

311 West 34th Street

Atlanta

Nov. 7, 2019

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Avenue SE

Chicago

Nov. 10, 2019

Auditorium Theatre

50 East Ida B. Wells Drive

Boston

Nov. 16, 2019

Orpheum Theatre

1 Hamilton Place

Dallas

Nov. 21, 2019

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

1001 Performance Place

Houston/Sugar Land

Nov. 23, 2019

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

18111 Lexington Boulevard





