Nofun!'s Garrett Gloom and Louie Lambo New Single 'Plain Jane'

Multi-talented artists Garrett Gloom and Louie Lambo from the Los Angeles-based collective NOFUN! join forces for their latest single, “Plain Jane.”

The collaborative offering delivers an explosive surf pop punk track produced by 5HERIFF, just in time for summer. The release comes alongside a quirky video directed by Mason Lukiewicz that showcases the fun and rambunctious energy of the two as they attempt to dodge crazed and handsy fans.

NOFUN! has been making noise in the underground L.A. event scene since its start in late 2021. Consisting of nine unlikely members (Garett Gloom, Motherwata, Zoodeville, Levi Evans, Louie Lambo, Wade08, David Coresh, Huebline, and Swann) with birthplaces ranging from South Central, California to France, the group seamlessly brings elements of punk, indie, and rap together into one unique sound.

They aim to create a space for music fans to enjoy an inclusive show setting where everyone is welcome. After collaborating with DIM MAK and releasing their introductory tracks “SPEND IT!” and “STOP DROP N ROLL!” NOFUN! has become one of the most captivating and disruptive emerging groups to watch.

MORE ABOUT GARRETT GLOOM

North Carolina-born L.A.-based singer, songwriter, performer, and producer fusing elements of alternative rock, synth pop, and punk with rap-like rhyme schemes and catchy melodies, Garrett writes songs about love, the lack thereof, and the dying world we live in. Unbound to any genre, he melds feelings of nostalgia and the future into one.

A unique performer who seamlessly mends mosh pits with family singalongs. Garrett has been independently curating events and performing on stages from Los Angeles to the O.C. to Texas in the two years of his career as Garrett Gloom. He is one of the founding members of the NOFUN! collective.

MORE ABOUT LOUIE LAMBO

LOUIE LAMBO is the brainchild of American mutt Sammy Nugent. Due to his transient upbringing, Sammy was exposed to a wide range of music, and pulls from an eclectic cornucopia of genres to create the soundscapes of Louie Lambo.

As a youth, Sammy spent his days washing dishes and playing in church bands while he spent his nights playing rowdy house parties in a variety of rock bands. Before settling in Los Angeles, Sammy spent two years drifting across America by any means of transport necessary. Upon arrival of Los Angeles, and searching for an outlet for this strange existence, Sammy dove into writing his own songs, recording demos on Garage Band and beginning to hone his craft.

Over the past few years, he’s been mastering the craft and professionally recording music, weaving a colorful tapestry of sounds to create the sonic world that is Louie Lambo. Currently in the process of releasing the catalog he’s built, Louie Lambo is playing shows, recording, performing, and causing mischief as a member of LA-based collective NOFUN!.

PHOTO CREDIT: Sarah Pardini