Noelle Shares a Window Into Her Emotional Journey Over The Past Year With 'Therapy'

Following a year of uncertainty, burgeoning pop songstress noelle is ready to share her music and songwriting with the world. Highlighting the importance of connection, the release of 'Therapy' marks the first single from noelle's upcoming debut album (released via Wax Records / Universal Music Canada) that takes listeners on a journey of being there for someone you love through the toughest of times.

Oozing with a dreamy softness and a subtle sadness, noelle's tone is pure, gentle and utterly heavenly. Pouring her heart into every phrase, 'Therapy' represents an emotive plea to all those who are close to us. Overflowing with Love, this newest offering carries a sophisticated yet powerfully healing message from the young artist. Prepare to enter an intricate electronic soundscape, enveloping your ears whilst noelle's angelic vocal guides you through with intimacy, authenticity and grace.

Written by noelle and David Charles Fischer over zoom with esteemed UK producer Phil Cook (Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix) and recorded in her parents' basement studio during quarantine, 'Therapy' puts noelle's smooth vocals on display, showcasing her unique R&B approach to pop music. Raw and emotional, 'Therapy' is a track that noelle holds close as it encapsulates much of her own experience in the storytelling. With the hope of encouraging those that are struggling, 'Therapy' reminds listeners to ask for help from those they love, becoming a reminder that there is always someone willing to listen.

"Writing 'Therapy' was healing for me, getting all of my feelings out into a song. It's really heartbreaking watching someone you love go through a hard time, especially when they don't open up to get the help that they need. Therapy is about reassuring someone that you're always going to be there for them." - noelle

