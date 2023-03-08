Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Robert Smith Remix of 'Pretty Boy'

The new remix was released alongside a lyric video.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds today unveiled the Robert Smith remix of 'Pretty Boy'.

The Cure frontman has taken the driving urgency of the original and transported it into a gloriously spangled, spaced out new dimension, complete with scattered drums and a soaring guitar solo.

Speaking of his remix, Robert Smith says "I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out - Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with - and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon..."

Released in November, the original version of 'Pretty Boy' was the first single taken from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' eagerly anticipated forthcoming studio album 'Council Skies'. As well as a raft of acclaim from fans and critics alike, 'Pretty Boy' garnered major support across key radio networks including BBC Radio 2's Record of the Week and A-list rotation, spending 15 weeks on the Radio X playlist and 18 weeks on the Absolute network. The song peaked at number 14 on the national airplay chart.

'Council Skies', which also includes recent single 'Easy Now', is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7", LP picture disc plus various HD digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version.

The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a stunning Radio 2 session version of 'Live Forever' and a Pet Shop Boys remix. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of title track 'Council Skies' is included with all album pre-orders via the official store.

Following the announcement of a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 26th August, plus UK festival headline dates and big outdoor performances across the summer, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have confirmed a 27 date North American tour co-headlined with Garbage. Dates begin in tandem with the release of 'Council Skies', June 2nd, through to July 15th, with UK shows detailed below.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play the following UK shows this summer:

21 Jul 2023 Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)

23 Jul 2023 Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)

28 Jul 2023 London, Crystal Palace Bowl

30 Jul 2023 Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)

05 Aug 2023 Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End

19 Aug 2023 Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

20 Aug 2023 Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival

24 Aug 2023 Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park

26 Aug 2023 Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

27 Aug 2023 Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

01 Sep 2023 Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)

Tickets available now here

Photo credit: Matt Crockett



