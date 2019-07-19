Nobide Releases New Single/Music Video, 'In The Night'

Denver, Colorado-based live-electronic outfit Nobide have officially released their latest single "In The Night" today on all platforms (Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and more) alongside a music video for the new single on YouTube. Listen to the track here, and watch the video here.

Nobide has successfully been releasing singles over the last two years garnering press from This Song Is Sick, Boulder Beat, Live For Live Music, Compose Yourself Magazine, and even The Shakti Journal. Nick Vann's edgy production, drummer Matt McElwain's driving rhythms and saxophonist Tanner Fruit's affinity for jazz and texture lead to a genre-bending and fresh sound with each single building an exponentially growing a dedicated fanbase.

Nobide's new single is the perfect mixture of electronic, dance and pop elements. Rowdy enough for dance floors and deep enough for quiet exploration, the Nobide grooves are far-reaching. Recorded in their home studio and mixed at Evergroove Studios in Evergreen, CO, "In The Night" was initially meant to be a trap song. However, when they sat down to record, they started playing some Phil Collins-and the rest is history.

Nobide sold out their first-ever Denver headlining show earlier this year after having supported acts like The Floozies, Michal Menert, Spafford, and SunSquabi. After making serious waves at Summer Camp Music Festival and Sonic Bloom, Nobide was quickly added to an already robust Camp Bisco Music Festival lineup, where the band plans to debut their new single live.

For more information on Nobide:

www.nobide.fm

Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube





