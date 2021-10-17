The glamourous iconic singer, actress, activist, and media mogul Cynthia Basinet, best known for her sultry stylings and social influence returns to the United Nations for the 15th occasion on behalf of a cyber and media war on intellectual property affecting the Western Sahara.

Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and activist for social change, Cynthia Basinet made it clear that she had visited the Sahrawi refugee camps 20 years before the September 11 attacks. Since then, her name and photos continue to appear on social networks, she explained, before denouncing the idea that the world's problems will be solved by the "rich and famous", while obscuring the voice people directly concerned, the Saharawis in this case. "We have created a world that denies the rights of the 99.99%, and sells you instead of pop culture, brands and guns," she said indignantly. Outraged, she called for Saharan youth to be able to plead their cause here at the UN, reminding Member States "that when they plead their cause, they plead that of the 99.99%.")

Cynthia visited the Western Sahara in 2001 in efforts to raise awareness for the Saharwian refugees living in peaceful self-determination.

She was subsequently nominated for a shared Nobel Peace Prize as part of the "1000 Peace Women Across the Globe" in 2005.

Always on the political and social forefront, Cynthia's supportive persona and far reaching impact of her style and thoughts have been embraced for decades by the media subsequently diverting and diluting her voice and the rights of women and the marginalized.

In keeping with this philosophy Cynthia published her first self help book in 2020 "How To Be Civil in an Uncivil World".

In 2021, launched her accompanying podcast "The World According to Cynthia"

Originally known for her jazzy pop songs on her CD "The Standard" hits like, "The Christmas Song", "It's Only A Paper Moon", "Going Out Of My Head" and the sultry hit, "Santa Baby" recorded in 1997 for love Jack Nicholson and often miscredited to Marilyn Monroe.

Her classic version can be heard in soundtracks and has been adored by fans since 1999, worldwide.

Currently residing and recording in Nashville, Cynthia is long considered "one of the truly great voices of our time". She is often compared to the greats of country including Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline with her hits "Sweet Dreams" and recent gold award winner in adult contemporary with her crossover ballad "Eventually".

