Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre

Singer/songwriter Noah Solt has returned with his latest single, "The Fold," out today on Starita Records. He subtly departs from his previous releases, shifting to more of an upbeat, Americana feel in the vein of The Allman Brothers Band.

However, themes of optimism in the face of uncertainty and poetic, imagery-filled lyricism remain Solt's staples. It is just a taste of what is in store from his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' a further exploration of self-reflection and hope.

The track follows his first two singles, 'Spheres' and 'After All' lauded by critics as noteworthy additions to contemporary chamber pop and acoustic rock in EARMILK, Notion, and CLASH. The releases also received Top 10 placements across 250+ Spotify playlists.

Raised in the landlocked Colorado Rocky Mountains and having developed skills as a guitarist, Solt's inherent musical talents found him at Berklee College of Music in Boston during the onslaught of COVID-19. He chose to step away from the clear-cut path of school in 2020, instead opting to follow his heart and become a professional sailor. Along his trips, his music was a guiding force, always with him as he marveled at the vastness, unchecked power, and beauty of the ocean.

It became his single greatest inspiration, as he found himself penning the tracks on Big Water with themes of transition that mimicked the sunrise he often watched on his boat. The album deals with finding empowerment to face the challenging unknowns in life, as well as connection in the vast spaces of such unknowns.

Much like his previous singles, 'The Fold' was produced and recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in collaboration with GRAMMY-recognized producer, Starita. Starita is well recognized for his unique genre blending style incorporating electronic elements blended with live instrumentation that stems from his deep roots in electronic, dance, ambient, and classical music; resulting in a lush yet complex soundscape. The track itself was written in the studio on the last day of recording, and Solt felt the weight of the moment.

He reflects, "It would be a lie to say that I wrote the chorus to the song in 15 minutes while standing in the vocal booth. In reality, I was laying down in the vocal booth feeling the pressure while my godfather, Andy Mann, had me lay on the floor to do breathing exercises as I wrote. The chorus became about giving yourself to the process and trusting yourself, even when you are afraid." Lines like, "Somewhere out of sight, Boarders, great divides, You're to the wind, you're to the fold," perfectly encapsulate this self-soothing moment.

The studio musicians at Muscle Shoals took Solt's lyrics and made them their own, a process that Solt had prepared for. "Before arriving at Muscle Shoals, the prospect of writing songs to be recorded with a band felt like something out of a dream," he shares. "I wrote 'The Fold' with the intention of sitting down with the world-class studio musicians at Muscle Shoals and just having fun. We did just that."

Starita had similar feelings, sharing, "As always when producing in Muscle Shoals, I try to let the spirit of the studio and musicians guide the recording rather than trying to force too much of my own thoughts onto the process. The song will tell you what it needs if you're open to listening."