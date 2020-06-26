Noah Cyrus, Ant Clemons Release Visualizer For 'Wonder Years'

Following the release of her acclaimed EP 'The End Of Everything' in May, multi-platinum RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has released another visual, this time for her Ant Clemons collaboration for 'Wonder Years.'

Listen below!



"We were working together one night and he pulled up this melody he'd been working on that was an interpolation of "With A Little Help From My Friends" by The Beatles and I was like "WOAH, s." Noah reveals. "I went in the booth and hummed some melodies of my own, and then we just worked on the lyrics, production, structure, etc. It's funny because I don't think we ever knew how this song would even come out. Like, who gets a Beatles record cleared? Us I guess."





