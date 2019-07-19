Nitti Gritti Releases 4 ON THE FLOOR EP via CONFESSION

Multi-faceted young talent Nitti Gritti has returned to Tchami's CONFESSIONlabel with his impressive 4 On The Floor EP. His previous release on CONFESSION included his track "Fear," which found international success. His EP C'est La Vie was equally as impressive, as it perfectly flexed his raw musical talent. Nitti Gritti produced, wrote, sung, mixed, and mastered every record on the EP. Since exploding onto the scene, he's received support from industry heavyweights such as Diplo, DJ Snake, Tchami, Dillon Francis, Jauz, and more. 4 On The Floor is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Stream 4 ON THE FLOOR on your favorite streaming platform here



Continuing his trend of pushing boundaries, Nitti Gritti has expertly infused his bass-centric sound within groovy house tunes once again with his five-track 4 On The Floor EP. Both "My Music" and the namesake tune "4 On The Floor" are surefire house anthems that include intoxicating vocals crowds will be ecstatic to sing along to. "Back To Me" serves as a funky crowd-pleaser, making good use of MS's powerful hook. "Moov" and "Out My Way" neatly round out the EP with smooth basslines and sporadic samples that keep things interesting.



Expanding his wild success and continuing to garner support from larger artists, the demand for Nitti Gritti has come a long way since debut performance at Wynwood Fear Factory 2016, Miami's largest Halloween event. Not only did he pack out his EDC Las Vegas Circuit Grounds set, but it was also regarded as one of the most impressive sets this year. Nitti Gritti will also be making his way to Europe this summer to play two coveted festivals: Electric Love and Tomorrowland. His recent release "Eyes On You" has been well received and has seen plenty of playtime on Sirius XM. However, that's not his only impressive recent release as Nitti Gritti has also produced tracks with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Enrique Iglesias, Diplo, Major Lazer, Bad Bunny, and Skip Marley to name a few.





