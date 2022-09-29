Ninajirachi Reveals 'X33 (Angel☆Type!)'

"X33 (Angel☆Type!)" is the latest single from the innovative electronic producer, songwriter, and DJ Ninajirachi. The eclectic Australian artist teams up with longtime friend Kenta204 for a track that's equally aggressive and ethereal.

"X33 (Angel☆Type!)" is the third single from Ninajirachi's highly-anticipated mixtape Second Nature, following "Start Small" and "Petroleum / Hidden Land". "X33 (Angel☆Type!)" is out via NLV Records on September 29th, 2022.

This hard-hitting track showcases both Ninajirachi and Kenta204's experimental approach to club music. "X33 (Angel☆Type!)" features Ninajirachi's signature ice-cold percussion against a driving kick and explosive drops. Discussing the making of the track, Ninajirachi shares that "Kenta and I met online in 2018 and we've been friends ever since; we share a lot of the same taste and he's one of my favourite DJs in the world. We'd been meaning to collaborate for a while before X33 happened and it wasn't until lockdown in 2021 that we really had the time.

The first version of X33 was a beat I started in 2019 and it was never an idea that I was crazy about until Kenta started working on it. He completely transformed it in a way that I didn't expect and it blew me away. It's been a staple ID in my sets over the last year since and I'm so glad it's finally out."

Ninajirachi's take on pop experimentalism has seen her move the needle and steadily climb the ranks, having gained international attention from the likes of Alison Wonderland, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, RL Grime, and Anna Lunoe. Beyond her own releases, she has put together remixes for Deadmau5 and The Neptunes, Flight Facilities, Hermitude, 1300, and more.

Beyond her work inside the studio, she has also toured alongside Mallrat, What So Not, Charli XCX, and Cashmere Cat, built her own sold-out VIVID Sydney event, Dark Crystal, and hit festival stages including Dark Mofo, Splendour In The Grass, Field Day and Listen Out and upcoming multi-hyphenate appearances at Springtime Festival, Wildlands, and Spilt Milk.

As a two-time triple j Unearthed High finalist, Ninajirachi emerged in 2016 and has since gone on to win the hearts of dance music fans, with an extensive back catalog that includes two solo EPs Lapland and Blumiere, alongside her highly acclaimed seven-track EP with Kota Banks, True North and 2021 double-single "Dracodraco / Stoneteller" which was co-released on legendary producer RL Grime's Sable Valley.

She has performed on livestreams for Insomniac, Brownies & Lemonade, and the aforementioned Sable Valley. A pure manifestation of glittering hyper pop that is chaotically fun, Ninajirachi has found support amongst key tastemakers globally including Billboard, triple j, BBC Radio 1, Crack Magazine, Mixmag, NME, EDM.com, PAPER Magazine, The Guardian, and Fashion Journal amongst others.

Listen to the new single here: