Niko Rubio Releases New Single 'Hold Me Down'

Rising singer-songwriter and Southern California-native Niko Rubio has released her new single, "Hold Me Down."

Released today via Sandlot Records/Atlantic Records, the new song was co-written by Niko, Nick Long and frequent collaborators Andy Seltzer & John DeBold. With a chorus driven by pumping guitars and an irresistible beat, "Hold Me Down" effortlessly pairs Niko's saccharine vocals with grinding production, courtesy of Seltzer & DeBold.

"Hold Me Down" arrives following a stellar 2021 for Niko, who released her major label debut EP, Wish You Were Here, in August which featured the standout singles "Bed," "Saving Me" and "You Could Be The One." Billboard praised the latter of the three as a, "captivating showcase for the newcomer," adding that, "the kicky pop-rock track allows Rubio's tone to sink down low and soar skyward." PAPER also described Niko's sound as "...infused with waves of indie-rock and guitar riffs...in the most Californian style, of course."

Additionally, Latina Magazine commended Niko's music as, "the perfect soundtrack for riding in a seafoam-green convertible, top down, along the familiar Pacific Coast Highway," while also noting that, "Rubio's crisp vocals are like the breath of fresh air we all need after the past year-and-a-half..."

Niko also spent last year on her supporting leg of Chase Atlantic's nationwide tour in addition to recording her dazzling track, "All Mine," as well as covers of Paramore's "The Only Exception" and Ed Sheeran's "Lego House."

Niko is showing no signs of slowing down, as she puts the finishing touches on her forthcoming EP and prepares for an upcoming set at BottleRock Music Festival in Napa, CA this May.

When creating her debut project, 20-year-old singer/songwriter Niko Rubio found a never-ending muse in the Pacific Coast Highway: the iconic stretch of road that runs along the ocean for nearly the entire length of California, including the Southern California South Bay area where she grew up. Expansive and euphoric, Niko's radiant form of songwriting perfectly echoes the pure sense of possibility that accompanies driving down the PCH.

Drawing inspiration from the collage of artists she's come to admire throughout her life including Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, Erykah Badu & twenty one pilots, as well as the mariachi & banda music her grandparents played at home, Niko's music is an amalgamation of these influences, but unique in its effervescent melodies and unpredictable textures. Using cinematically detailed references and her effortlessly untamed vocals, Niko is ready to take those who listen to her debut EP Wish You Were Here and her subsequent releases on a sonic road trip along the highway where they became a possibility.

Listen to the new single here: