Night Lovell to Release SICK & TIRED Ahead of MY BLOOD AS THE INK Album

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Ottawa rapper and producer Night Lovell has released a new single titled SICK & TIRED, taken from his forthcoming album MY BLOOD AS THE INK, set for release via G59 Records. Built on dark, atmospheric production, the song addresses one-sided relationships and people who demand time and support without reciprocating. The release is accompanied by a press conference-style music video in which Lovell delivers the song's message directly.

MY BLOOD AS THE INK is out August 28 via G59 Records.

MY BLOOD AS THE INK explores themes of identity, perception and the tension between public persona and personal truth, with Lovell diving deeper into the psychological spaces woven throughout his catalog. He describes the project as 'Night Lovell playing into all the bad things people make him out to be…essentially he's cosplaying as Shermar Paul in a world where he is fed by the lies about himself and decides to be exactly that.'

He has been teasing the album release with a series of cryptic visuals across Instagram, creatively capturing the album's overarching themes and giving fans a glimpse into the story behind the project. The album marks Lovell's first new music since his 2023 album I Hope You're Happy.

Lovell currently has over 1 billion streams and 2.7 million monthly Spotify listeners, backed by Gold-certified hits including 'Dark Light' and 'HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U !!!!,' alongside fan favorites such as 'Joan of Arc,' 'Still Cold / Pathway Private,' and 'Lethal Presence.' He's earned critical acclaim from Complex, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, HotNewHipHop and XXL with collaborations from $uicideboy$, Corpse and $NOT.

About Night Lovell

Night Lovell is known for his deep vocal tone and eerie, atmospheric production, blending darkness and artistry into a distinctive sonic identity. Emerging from Ottawa, he was influenced early by local musicians, including his father—whose middle name, Lovell, inspired his stage name. The 'Night' reflects his affinity for late nights spent creating music.

Although he grew up surrounded by music and played drums, his artistic journey began at 17 when he started making beats before shifting toward rapping over his own production. As he developed, he realized he wanted to move beyond production and step on the stage, connecting more directly with audiences. This evolution led to his debut project Concept Vague, which featured the Gold-certified single 'Dark Light.'

Since then, Night Lovell has established himself as a leading voice in underground hip-hop, surpassing a billion streams and touring internationally. His music bridges rap, alternative and cinematic soundscapes, defined by haunting production, commanding vocals and introspective lyricism. With MY BLOOD AS THE INK, Night Lovell enters a new chapter defined by artistic growth, emotional depth and fearless self-expression.

Tracklist

1) SICK & TIRED

2) THIS AIN'T K-POP

3) STRANGER

4) GANGSTA TEAR

5) PAWN SHOP

6) CIGARETTE

7) FIGHT NIGHT AT GITANES

8) BLEED

9) FLIP THE SWITCH

10) A MESSAGE TO YOU

11) PIÑATA

SICK & TIRED follows the album's lead single RUN, which explores distrust, ambition and the pursuit of success amid chaos. The music video for RUN was directed by Gab Bois and Thomas Pilgrim and depicts Lovell attempting to escape threats pursuing him. MY BLOOD AS THE INK is described as exploring themes of identity, perception and the tension between public persona and personal life.

Photo Credit: Gab Bois



Photo Credit: Gab Bois

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