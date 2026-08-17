Niecy Nash Gifts Stinson Haus Puffer to ALL'S FAIR Cast

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Detroit-born designer and creative director Brea Stinson is attracting celebrity attention with the Cozy Puffer, a bold, collector-favorite coat from her fashion label, Stinson Haus.

After receiving a Cozy Puffer from Stinson in 2023, Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash went viral wearing the statement coat. Most recently, Nash gifted the Cozy Puffer to the cast of Hulu's 'All's Fair,' including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close, showcasing its popularity among top celebrities.

Designed for the fashionable jet-setter, the Cozy Puffer combines a dramatic, high-fashion silhouette with exceptional warmth and comfort. The coat's voluminous design is inspired by vintage Balenciaga and Issey Miyake cocoon shapes, along with Norma Kamali's iconic Sleeping Bag Coat and the craftsmanship of her vintage parachute collections.

'I wanted to develop a coat for the fashionable jet-setter who may need something warm to wear during an evening in California or throughout the winter in Detroit or New York,' Stinson said. 'The people who collect this coat appreciate craftsmanship and style, but they also prioritize comfort.'

The Cozy Puffer is made from 100% nylon and features a matching silk charmeuse lining. It is lightly padded to provide added warmth while maintaining an exceptionally comfortable fit.

The coat has also developed a loyal following among collectors, with many customers returning to purchase it in additional colors. Its distinctive shape, craftsmanship and versatility have helped transform the Cozy Puffer from a statement piece into a wardrobe collectible.

Celebrity collectors and supporters of the Cozy Puffer include Ashley Graham, Niecy Nash, Queen Latifah, Simone I. Smith and Sherri Shepherd.

Stinson has more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry as a stylist, designer and creative director. Her Detroit roots and love of 1980s fashion continue to influence her approach to dramatic silhouettes, bold colors and wearable luxury.

The Cozy Puffer is available in a wide range of colors at stinsonhaus.com.

About Stinson Haus

Stinson Haus is a fashion brand founded by Detroit-born designer and creative director Brea Stinson. With more than 20 years of fashion experience, Stinson creates bold, expressive pieces that blend craftsmanship, comfort, and statement-making design.

Throughout her career, she has provided custom and costume design for some of the entertainment industry's most celebrated artists, including Beyoncé, H.E.R., Usher, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Ciara and Lizzo. She has also created merchandise designs for Usher and professional tennis player Taylor Townsend.

Influenced by the vibrant energy of 1980s fashion and iconic designers known for dramatic silhouettes, Stinson Haus offers wearable luxury created for confident, style-conscious collectors.

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