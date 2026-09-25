Nicotine Dolls Release 'Here To California' Single Ahead of Self-Titled Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NYC-bred rockers Nicotine Dolls released new single & music video 'Here to California,' an exhilarating anthem about choosing forward motion over regret, from their self-titled sophomore album, out October 23 via BMG.

Co-produced by frontman Sam Cieri and hitmaker Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne), Nicotine Dolls pairs blown-out guitars, pummeling rhythms, and electrifying vocals with fearless songwriting, capturing the chemistry between Cieri, guitarist John Newsome and drummer Abel Tabares.

Written while working with songwriter and producer Desmond Child (Aerosmith, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts), 'Here to California' is about longing to save a troubled relationship by running away to an idealized California. Originally titled 'Waiting for California,' the song's video features a 1971 Ford Mustang convertible and was filmed from the top of Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon to Santa Monica Beach.

The band will perform at Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival in Sandy Springs, GA on September 25 before embarking on a UK/EU tour this October.

Before forming Nicotine Dolls in 2018, Cieri made ends meet by busking in the New York City subway for nearly three years, eventually scoring the lead role in the Tony Award-winning musical Once. Over the years, he steadily built the band from the ground up (at one point working six jobs to fund their recording and tours), cultivating a devoted following. Eventually, to become the band they always wanted to be, they had to blow up the old blueprint. The process included reconfiguring their lineup, scrapping a completed album and reconnecting with the reckless abandon that first made Cieri fall in love with rock & roll.

Soon after recording an intended follow-up to their debut album An Attempt at Romantic, Nicotine Dolls hit the road for their first tour with Newsome in the lineup and quickly rediscovered the visceral thrill of rock music. 'We were having so much fun playing with John, and it reminded me of the way rock & roll made me feel as a teenager,' Cieri recalls. 'I realized that for a long time I'd been making the music I thought other people wanted to hear, instead of making music that I truly love.'

Newly signed to BMG, the band decided to shelve their first attempt at a sophomore album and start over. 'I'd always wanted to make a record like the one we ended up with, but never had the right band to pull it off,' says Cieri. 'Somehow, everything came together and it felt like magic. That's why it's self-titled. To me, it's the first real Nicotine Dolls record.'

Across its 12 songs, the Nicotine Dolls album brings the same moody bravado to an unfiltered exploration of desire, regret and survival. The band moves from the fuzzed-out swagger of 'Gimme Sympathy' to the simmering defiance of 'To the Wolves' and the groove-heavy frustration of 'Little Games,' attacking each song with equal parts unbridled energy and emotional force. At one point, Newsome tore through a guitar solo with bleeding fingers. 'When we finished the record, I cried. I'd never had that happen before,' says Cieri. 'I believe in our band, and this is the closest I've ever come to making the record I always knew we could make.'

Updates on tour dates and more are available at https://nicotinedolls.com/.

2026 Tour Dates

September 25 - Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival - Sandy Springs, GA

September 28 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

September 30 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 1 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

October 3-4 - The Workmans Club - Dublin, IE

October 6 - Nouveau Casino - Paris, FR

October 7 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL

October 9 - Säälchen - Berlin, DE

October 11 - Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, DE

October 13 - Hansa 39 - München, DE

Sam Cieri is the frontman, lead songwriter, and creative force behind New York City-bred rock band Nicotine Dolls. In his early 20s, the Florida native headed for New York and made ends meet by busking in the subway for nearly three years, eventually scoring the lead role in the Tony Award-winning musical Once. Cieri ultimately turned his full attention back to songwriting and co-founded Nicotine Dolls in 2018. Over the years, he's steadily built the band from the ground up (at one point working six jobs to fund their recording and tours), cultivating a devoted following for their emotionally charged breed of rock music. Also the architect of their visual world (directing, editing, and color-grading all their music videos), Cieri is now guiding Nicotine Dolls into a new era with their self-titled sophomore album.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 26 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me